FG to Summon Regulators, Producers to Address Current Hike in Cooking Gas Prices 

•Distributes 250 fully-filled LPG cylinders to Lagos households

Peter Uzoho

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said he would invite regulatory agencies and producers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas to address the current soaring prices of the product in the country.

This was just as the federal government through the Decade of Gas Secretariat and some partners distributed 250 fully-filled LPG cylinders to underserved households in Lagos State.

The exercise was in line with the government’s annual target of converting 250,000 homes to clean cooking gas in all the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria by 2030.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, in Lagos on the sidelines of the kick off the LPG Grassroots Penetration and Cylinder Distribution Programme for the South-West Zone, Ekpo confirmed that the price of cooking gas had gone up, saying he would invite the stakeholders to resolve it.

Currently, the price per kilogramme of LPG has skyrocketed, with a 12.5-kg cylinder now being filled with as high as N16,200, up from about N13,500 sold last month.

But responding to a question on the rising prices, the minister stated, “I just got that information this morning that the price of gas is getting up again. So, what I’m going to do is that I will invite the regulators and the producers and have a meeting with them. What we are looking for is to bring down the price of gas so that it will be affordable.

“In the energy security we are talking about, we are talking about the affordability, availability. So we are going to do that. Whatsoever is the reason behind the hike in price, we will make sure we bring it down.”

Earlier in his keynote address at the occasion, the minister said the day’s programme was a manifestation of the current administration’s unwavering dedication to enhancing domestic gas utilisation.

By starting with the distribution of up to 250 gas cylinders, Ekpo noted that the government was taking tangible steps toward achieving their broader goal.

He added that the initiative was a key component of the Decade of Gas Initiative, which envisions converting 250,000 homes to clean cooking gas within the next decade.

He said the government was committed to realising this vision through strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors.

Ekpo added, “This significant event marks a crucial step forward in our journey toward sustainable energy solutions and aligns perfectly with our Presidential theme, ‘From Gas to Prosperity: Renewed Hope.’, where the President reiterated his government’s resolve to continue providing support to deepening domestic gas utilisation.

“Our focus on LPG is driven by its potential to improve household energy efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and foster economic growth. Clean cooking gas represents a cleaner, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional fuels, and it is our mission to ensure that its benefits are accessible to all, especially women and youth who play a pivotal role in our communities.

“I would like to solicit corporate, private, and public sponsorship to advance this program beyond our goal of one million households. Our goal is to convert over one million homes across 774 local government areas in Nigeria to utilise LPG for cooking.”

The minister said in their bid to effectively reduce and combat deaths in Nigerian women and youths related to respiratory ailments caused by environmental pollutants that might arise from cooking with wood, charcoal, and other hazardous fuel sources, the clean cooking movement was the right approach and a significant step forward.

While expressing gratitude to the Coordinator of the Decade of Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, and his team for their leadership and dedication to the cause, the minister stated that their tireless efforts have laid the foundation for initiatives like the day’s event.

“As we move forward with this phased approach, I am confident that our collective efforts will yield significant benefits for our people and our environment. Let us continue to work together, driven by a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and prosperity for all”, he added.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, said the initiative represents a significant milestone in the shared mission to expand LPG adoption and improve energy access across Nigeria.

With the LPG penetration and distribution programme, Komolafe, who represented the Coordinator of the NUPRC Lagos Regional Officer, Mr. Paul OSU, noted that the government was taking a bold step towards a cleaner, more efficient energy future for the nation.

“I commend the leadership, management, and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for their unwavering commitment to achieving the President’s vision of “From Gas to Prosperity; Renewed Hope,” with the goal of converting 250,000 homes to clean cooking gas by 2030.

“As we kick off this programme with the first phase distribution of up to 250 gas cylinders, focused on women and youth inclusion, it is essential to recognise the positive impact this will have on our environment and energy sector. This initiative not only promotes a greener and more sustainable future for Nigeria but also underscores the importance of equitable access to clean energy”, Komolafe said.

Also in his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who was represented by his Special Technical Adviser, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji, encouraged Nigerians to embrace cooking with LPG as it was easier, faster, and safer than firewood.

Akume, pointed out that the LPG generates less heat in the kitchen and produces less carbon dioxide, adding that cooking gas was cheaper than firewood now because it was more expensive to transport firewood than buying gas.

He also said the declaration of the Decade of Gas has ended gas flares because of the commercialisation of gas flaring, saying that meant more cooking gas for Nigerians.

The SGF added, “So, soon, this gas will be cheaper again. The use of gas will reduce indoor pollution.

“The use of cooking gas will reduce the dependence on firewood. So, it is to our advantage for us to use the gas to be able to the cutting down of trees and allow our forest to flourish.

“So, we commend the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), the directive coordinating this effort and the initiative and of course, the private sector partnership. The dye has been cast. The government has brought the initiative and we are very happy that you are all taking advantage of this initiative to kill many birds with just one stone.”