Beckham Leads Goran Eriksson Tributes

David Beckham and a host of England’s former and current players paid tribute to “true gentleman” Sven-Goran Eriksson, who passed on yesterday.

Beckham said he will be “forever grateful” to the former England manager, who has died aged 76.

Eriksson, the first non-British England manager, named Beckham as his captain after being appointed in 2001.

The Swede was manager for all but two of the 59 matches Beckham captained England.

“Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman,” said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

“I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain.”

Beckham posted his message on social media alongside a video of the pair from his visit to see Eriksson earlier this year.

Eriksson revealed in January he had been diagnosed with cancer and given “at best” a year to live.

“We laughed, we cried and we knew we were saying goodbye,” Beckham said.

“I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family.

“Thank you Sven and in your last words to me “It will be OK”.”

Eriksson led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at three major tournaments during his five-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2006.

He also managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies.

Striker Wayne Rooney made his England debut under Eriksson as a 17-year-old and described him as a “special man”.

“Rest in peace, Sven,” Rooney said.

“Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends.”