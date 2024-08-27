  • Tuesday, 27th August, 2024

Beckham Leads Goran Eriksson Tributes

Featured | 1 hour ago

David Beckham and a host of England’s former and current players paid tribute to “true gentleman” Sven-Goran Eriksson, who passed on yesterday.

Beckham said he will be “forever grateful” to the former England manager, who has died aged 76.

Eriksson, the first non-British England manager, named Beckham as his captain after being appointed in 2001.

The Swede was manager for all but two of the 59 matches Beckham captained England.

“Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman,” said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

“I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain.”

Beckham posted his message on social media alongside a video of the pair from his visit to see Eriksson earlier this year.

Eriksson revealed in January he had been diagnosed with cancer and given “at best” a year to live.

“We laughed, we cried and we knew we were saying goodbye,” Beckham said.

“I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family.

“Thank you Sven and in your last words to me “It will be OK”.”

Eriksson led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at three major tournaments during his five-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2006.

He also managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies.

Striker Wayne Rooney made his England debut under Eriksson as a 17-year-old and described him as a “special man”.

“Rest in peace, Sven,” Rooney said.

“Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.