As Mutfwang Embarks on Definite Peace Efforts to Develop Plateau…

In this piece, Seriki Adinoyi x-rays the many deliberate and firm peace efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang which has now paved way for development in Plateau state.

P

lateau state has in recent months enjoyed relative peace, a sharp departure from what it was known for in the past decade, in which the state was clearly identified as a tinderbox.

In these past years down to the early months of the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau state which was christened a ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’, became anything else but peace. It was either faced with communal, religious, or ethnic crisis leading to loss of many lives and properties.

At other times, criminals masquerading as herders attacked farmers, rustled cattle, kidnapped residents of some communities, and displaced others from their homes.

It was a hard nut to crack for a new Governor Mutfwang who came with firm determination to deliver the dividends of democracy to the state as contained in his campaign promises.

Mutfwang, during his campaign had promised to harness the clement climate of the state and its abundant agricultural and mineral potentials, and indeed human capital to transform it into a dream destination for both Nigerians and foreigners who seek to live, work, or do business.

However, the gale of severe security challenges that stifled investment and economic growth would not allow that. It was not just that investors had been driven back from the state, federal agencies relocated away, on-going projects were suspended, and economic stagnation ensued. This was the state of Plateau that the Governor inherited from his predecessor.

If development was going to return to Plateau state, deliberate efforts needed to be made to tackle the security challenges, return peace, and build confident of investors. This became the immediate priority of the Governor.

Mutfwang began to engage traditional, community, and religious leaders, as well as civil society organisations, charging them to take responsibility for any breach of peace in their domains. This effort paid off particularly during the recent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest which was largely peaceful in the state. The governor was also very proactive to have imposed curfew when criminals began to infiltrate the protest to cause mayhem.

Constant engagement of heads of security forces in the state and empowering of the forces to produce needed results was one helpful step the Governor took. By revitalizing the state owned security outfit, Operation Rainbow and deploying its personnel to remote communities in the state has helped in information gathering and monitoring of strange faces in those communities.

Recently, the state government purchased and distributed over 100 military-grade motorcycles to security agencies to ensure effective surveillance of the rural communities and curb attacks on communities. The security agencies also got raincoats and rain boots as the Governor urged them to put the items to their intended use. Presenting the items, Mutfwang said, “This is a significant day in the pursuit of bringing peace and security to the state. In the last two months, we have made some significant strides in ensuring we fish out the hiding places, the entry points of criminals into Plateau. We have the technology and the capacity to monitor the state. What we are preparing is to equip the ground response; there are places that vehicles and ordinary motorcycles don’t get to, these will be used for surveillance and to give cover to farmers. These will help to enter into the nooks and crannies of the state.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr. Samuel Jatau explained that the security agencies to benefit include the military, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency( NDLEA) and Operation Rainbow, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, among others, adding that it was the first phase as more were being expected.

To further foster community relations, strengthen peace engagements, and enhance inclusiveness in the state, the Governor recently appointed Senior Special Assistants from all major tribes domicile in the state including the Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, South-South, and Middle Belt nationalities. The appointees from these tribes will bring government closer to them.

As a way of taking a firm position in ensuring that the current peace is not distorted, the Governor was said to have warned that anyone found in any way to be engaged in any action that undermines the peace in the state will not be spared.

On March 1, 2024, Mutfwang took a decisive step towards transforming the urban landscape with the signing of Executive Order 003.

Beyond government’s commitment to fostering a healthy environment, enhancing public safety, and stimulating economic growth across the state, the effort was also to clear off the suburbs that had become a hideout for criminals. It was about safeguarding Jos from degenerating into an unmanageable urban sprawl that is vulnerable to crime and social disarray.

Unfortunately, the enforcement of the Executive Order met with stiff challenges. Recently, an unfortunate incident in Bukuru that claimed some lives and loss of valuable properties, highlighted the resistance faced by the government’s Task Force from criminal elements opposed to the order.

But despite this setback, the Governor’s firm determination on the order has helped in riding off the hideouts for criminals.

Recently, Mutfwang suspended two of his Commissioners, a Special Adviser and a Liaison Officer. Though the Governor gave no reason for their suspension, it was gathered that it may not be unconnected with recent breach of peace in southern part of the state in which the said appointees were fingered.

If this is true, it further shows his resolve not to spare anyone that undermines his peace efforts.

With the return of relative peace, the Governor is determined to transform the narrative and attract the much-needed investments. In a series of high-profile engagements, he has successfully secured vital partnerships to drive the state’s development agenda.

His strategic collaborations with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Chinese Embassy, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are set to bolster the state’s infrastructure, healthcare, and economic growth.

One of his significant milestones was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government to commence services at the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos.

This underscored the Governor’s commitment to prioritizing affordable healthcare for Plateau citizens. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, lauded the Governor’s dedication to transforming the state’s healthcare landscape, noting the broader implications for neighbouring states and the national healthcare system.

This initiative is set to enhance healthcare access, provide intensive training for health practitioners, and reduce drug costs, thereby making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, also commended the Governor for creating an enabling environment for the smooth take-off of these health centres, which are expected to create employment opportunities and improve health service delivery.

Mutfwang recently visited the National Assembly for the public hearing on a bill for the establishment of Federal University of Mining, sponsored by the Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang and appealed to the lawmakers to accelerate the passage of the bill.

Also, Mutfwang’s engagement with the UNDP highlighted his administration’s focus on security and economic prosperity. During a strategic discussions with UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, the Governor sought support for a lasting security network, agricultural value chain development, and the revitalization of the mining and tourism sectors.

After mutually beneficial discussions, it was agreed, among others, the convening of an Economic Summit and the establishment of the Gender and Equal Opportunity Commission to address gender-based violence and ensure inclusive governance.

The UNDP’s commitment to assist in building resilience across agriculture, economy, and health sectors underscores the transformative potential of this partnership, aimed at creating sustainable economic models and addressing the root causes of poverty in the state.

Similarly, the Governor was at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja to engage on improving the state’s infrastructure. Discussions with Minister Counsellor Zhang Yi focused on road infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture. Mutfwang emphasized the positive business environment in Plateau, which has already attracted several Chinese construction companies.

The Chinese government’s assurance of continued support is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship and shared commitment to economic growth. This partnership is expected to enhance infrastructural development and create new opportunities for the state’s economy.

The Governor’s recent engagement with representatives from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was in a bid to revitalize the state’s industrial sector, and attract investments in power, agriculture, tourism, and mining.

The IFC’s interest in investing in the state, coupled with the formation of a technical team to develop a comprehensive investment framework, signals a promising future for the state.

This will revive the legacy projects initiated by the founding fathers of the state, enhance revenue generation, and create employment opportunities, thereby driving Plateau towards sustainable development.

Mutfwang’s strategic engagements are no doubt set to usher in a new era of prosperity for Plateau state. This is made possible by leveraging the state’s comparative advantages and fostering robust partnerships as his administration is poised to transform Plateau into a beacon of peace and tourism once again.

His resilience and determination to bequeath an enduring legacy has fostered a culture of excellence, accountability, and transparency, leading to improved public service delivery and a better quality of life for the state.

All these could not have been possible if the state had been in chaos. Citizens can only do well by supporting the Governor’s peace and development efforts to make Plateau an enviable place.