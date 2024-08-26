NOC/ NAPHER-SD Sports Administrative Course Ends in Abraka 

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC)/ International Olympic Committee (IOC) Sports Administration Solidarity Course has ended in Abraka, Delta State.

Held between 20 and 22 August, 2024 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, the three-day programme attracted a total of 22 Sports Administrators drawn from across the country.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel praised the participants for making the right decision to enrich their knowledge and encouraged them to go back to their various domains and put what they have learnt into practice.

Gumel also commended all those who contributed meaningfully to making the programme a huge success despite all the challenges they faced.

They include; Mr Godspower Odedede and the Executive members of NAPHER-SD, Delta State, the programme Directors in persons of Mr Emmanuel Nweri, Dr Toyin Esther Aluko and the Programme Officer, Mrs Deborah Chidobi with other invited speakers like Prof. Clement Fasan, Programme Director of IOC Advanced Sports Management Course, Mr Olumide Oyedeji, Chairman NOC Athletes Commission, Prof. Abiodun Moronfolu of the Lagos State University, Dr Rasheed Oyakhire, Dr George Ashiru, Dr Kweku Tandor, former DG, Lagos State Sports Commission,

Engr. Gumel equally expressed his gratitude to the IOC for its continuous support that has enabled the NOC to place this noble programme at the disposal of Nigerian sports administrators.