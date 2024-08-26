Edo at 33: Obaseki Prays for Peace, Smooth Transition

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has prayed for sustained peace, unity, progress, development and smooth transition in government in the State as Edo State marks its 33rd anniversary.

The governor along with his wife, Betsy; the Edo State Deputy Governor, Marvellous Omobayo, his wife, Sandra, and other top government functionaries joined Christians across the State to celebrate the State’s at 33rd anniversary, which is marked every August 27.

The governor, speaking at the event held at the Table Tennis Court, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, urged the incoming administration to build on progress his administration has made in the last eight years, ensuring continuity.

He said: “We have amazing prospects ahead with the foundation we have laid. We have never been this united. When we came into office eight years ago, we were the joke of all in terms of the menace of human trafficking. All fingers pointed to Edo State as people who wanted to leave Nigeria by all and every means.

“However, today, people are coming back, driving up property values. This is because there is something to do here. When we talk of the prospects, we are just beginning. We have laid the bases for growth and development in Edo State with the infrastructure we have built.”

Noting that a lot of new developments are being unveiled, he said: “Last week, we got the authority to set up our electricity market. This is what we have been working on for the last eight years. With the gas reserve we have, we are likely to become the electricity powerhouse in Nigeria. We will attract a lot of industries to the State.

“In terms of fibre optic investment, no State has invested as Edo State in digital infrastructure. With electricity and connectivity, our access to the world is limitless. We have been able to take charge of security and we have been able to ensure citizens’ participation. When you have security and safety, people will surely come to invest in the State.

He stressed that his government has done a lot of work in building human capacity, explain that EdoBEST is real and has been acclaimed globally.

“These children who have been properly educated will do well globally. We have so much hope for Edo people and the State. My tenure ends on November 12 and we had things set out to do for Edo. We have projects, and a lot of things we need to finish. I must work harder to complete all that,” he explained.

Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure, who led the prayers for the governor and his cabinet, commended the governor for all he has done in almost eight years in office.