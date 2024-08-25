TCN Seeks Support to Tackle Vandalism, Illegal Structures 

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has urged stakeholders to collaborate in curbing the persistent vandalism and illegal encroachments within the transmission ‘Right of Way’.

The General Manager of TCN’s Kaduna Region, Mr. Ganiyu Aliyu, represented by the Assistant General Manager of Technical Services, Mr. Abubakar Usman, made this call during a town hall meeting organised at Jaji, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Aliyu highlighted the severe dangers posed by constructing buildings under high-tension installations, lamenting that vandalism had significantly hampered the federal government’s efforts to achieve an uninterrupted power supply.

He decried that TCN’s progress was continually thwarted by vandals who, with every step forward taken by the company, pushed it ten steps back.

The general manager appealed to traditional leaders to act as guardians of these assets in their communities, urging them to educate their members on the dangers of encroachment and vandalism.

Aliyu expressed concern over the recurrent destruction of transmission towers, revealing that over 100 towers had been vandalised in 2024 alone.

This, he said, spanned Rigachikun, Barakallahu, Kwarau, Birnin Yaro, Jaji, and Kwanan Dangora.

Addressing the issue of encroachment, Aliyu pointed out that many people were unaware of the severe health risks they face by building homes, schools, or shops under high-tension lines.

During the meeting, the Principal Manager of Health, Safety, and Environment, Kaduna Region, Ahmad Rufai Sani, further elaborated on the health hazards associated with such practices.

He explained that high-tension lines carry high voltages over long distances, leading to long-term health issues such as leukemia and stunted growth in children.

Sani also warned that in the event of a power outage, these lines could produce deadly sparks capable of setting nearby buildings ablaze.

He stressed the importance of maintaining safe distances around transmission lines, recommending a 50-meter distance for 330kV lines, a 30-meter distance for 132kV lines, and an 11-meter distance for 33kV lines.

The District Head of Jaji, Alhaji Adamu Saleh, commended TCN’s outreach efforts and pledged that traditional leaders would continue sensitizing their communities about the dangers of building under high-tension installations.

He also advised TCN to collaborate with the State Urban Planning Agency (KASUPDA) to prevent the construction of buildings under transmission towers before they reach advanced stages.

AVM Hassan Idris, Commandant of the Armed Forces and Staff College (AFSC) Jaji argued that such heinous acts should be labeled as theft and treated as serious criminal offences.

Represented by Commodore Dickson Chigbata, Director of Logistics, Idris pledged AFSC’s support in helping TCN combat the menace.

ASP Kefas Liberty of the Jaji Police Command disclosed that with the assistance of the State Vigilance Service and active community members, two arrests were made in June.

He said that the suspects had since been charged in court while calling on the community to remain vigilant and assist the security operatives in their efforts.