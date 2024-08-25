  • Sunday, 25th August, 2024

National Assembly Names Abubakar As PCC Boss, Others As Commissioners

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The leadership of the National Assembly yesterday, announced  the appointments  of  Chief Commissioner and Commissioners in compliance with section 2(1) of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) Establishment Act,

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary of Research and Information, Dr. Barde Umoru on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambawal.

The new Chief Commissioner for the PCC is Alhaji Bashir Abubakar from Kaduna State.

He also announced commissioners across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

They are:  Mr Ubong Uwah (Akwa Ibom);  Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata (Kano); Prince Olayisade Akintade Charles (Ekiti);  Abatcha Maaji  (Borno), Falola Olanrewaju Jimoh (Kwara); Dr Achi Ezeora Christian (Ebonyi) and James Ogaba Oche (Benue State).

They also included Edith Okoli (Enugu);  Adekunle Alao (Osun);  Barde Usman Shehu (Jigawa), Maryam Dalhatu Abdulmalik (Adamawa), Barr Ronke Binawari (Bayelsa); Dr Owa. E . Owa (Cross River);  Mathew Uduaghan (Delta);  Bashir .M. Isah (Katsina), Sama’il Salihu Bui ( Kebbi);  Mirakinyo Akinuye (Ogun); Hon Nuhu Sabo (Taraba ); Hassan Garba Katuzu (Yobe), Sani Akilu Idris (Kaduna);  Madukwe  E . E. (Abia) and Austin Aigbavboa ( Edo State ).

Also appointed as commissioners for the commission are, Bose Mohammed Bashir (Gombe); Oladeinde Abolarin (Kogi);  Olataun Rashidat Yusuf (Oyo );  Ernest Chima (Rivers); Baba Ibrahim Mohammed ( Bauchi); Mallam Mohammed Galandanci (Sokoto); Muoka Emmanuel Okechukwu ( Anambra ) and Musa Dikko (FCT).

The rest are, Mike Uzodimma ( Imo);  Odunewu Hafeez Adekunle (Lagos);  Hon Kehinde Adeyemi Oni (Ondo ); Abbas Garba ( Plateau); Amb Hamidu Ibrahim (Zamfara); Mustapha Saidu Mahmud (Nasarawa) and Abdulrahman Mohammed (Niger State).

The statement added that the inauguration date for the PCC Chief Commissioner and commissioners-designate would be announced very soon.

