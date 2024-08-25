Iwobi Earns Fulham Maximum Points at Craven Cottage

PREMIER LEAGUE

*Man City, Arsenal steadily perfect start to the new season

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, was the shinning light among the three Nigerians on duty at the Craven Cottage yesterday as he capped his brilliant display with the winning goal that gave Fulham a 2-1 win over promoted Leicester City.

Iwobi was named in Fulham’s second consecutive starting lineup alongside international teammate, Calvin Bassey, while Wilfred Ndidi was on the losing side with Leicester.

Fulham deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute when Adama Traore played a superb through ball to midfielder Smith Rowe, who marked his Craven Cottage debut with a clinical left-footed shot.

Fulham’s lead lasted only 20 minutes before centre-back Wout Faes headed home from a Facundo Buonanotte corner to level it up for Leicester.

However, Iwobi restored Fulham’s advantage in the 70th minute as he beautifully controlled a long ball from left-back Antonee Robinson before finishing with a left-foot shot to secure all three points for the hosts.

In the other matches yesterday, defending champions of the Premier League, Manchester City went on goal rout against visiting Ipswich Town in a 4-1 result.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to show Ipswich just how tough life in the Premier League can be with a comfortable victory at Etihad Stadium.

The Tractor Boys returned to the top flight for the first time in 22 years and they had a dream start at the defending champions as Sammie Szmodics scored on his full debut, squeezing a shot through the legs of Ederson after seven minutes.

But the joy was very short-lived as Manchester City hit back with three goals in four minutes.

First, Haaland equalised with a well-taken penalty, given following a review by the video assistant referee after Sam Allison had initially deemed Savinho had dived.

Kevin de Bruyne then capitalised on hesitation by Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to drive home before Haaland made it 3-1 after just 16 minutes when he rounded Muric to fire in.

In the last match of the day, Arsenal survived their latest severe examination from bogey side Aston Villa to emerge with a statement 2-0 victory after a thunderous encounter at Villa Park.

In a tale of two goalkeepers, Arsenal’s David Raya produced a miraculous second-half save from Ollie Watkins with the scoreline goalless before opposite number Emi Martinez blundered to allow Thomas Partey’s shot to squirm through his hands to gift the Gunners a vital two-goal cushion.

Arsenal were hanging on after Watkins missed a golden chance in the first half to put Villa ahead but the pivotal moment came after the break when Raya somehow recovered his ground to make a stunning one-handed stop from the England striker after Amadou Onana’s shot bounced back off the bar.

Mikel Arteta’s side took full advantage to go ahead after 67 minutes, substitute Leandro Trossard scoring with his first touch after replacing Gabriel Martinelli, with a smooth finish low past Martinez’s outstretched left hand.

Ghanaian international, Partey, increased Arsenal’s lead 10 minutes later to seal a triumph that will taste particularly sweet after Villa inflicted damage on their title charge last season by completing a league double.

RESULTS

Brighton 2-1 Man Utd

Palace 0-2 West Ham

Fulham 2-1 Leicester

Man City 4-1 Ipswich

S’hampton 0-1 Forest

Spurs 4-0 Everton

Villa 0-2 Arsenal