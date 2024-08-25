Appointment of New Port Managers will Ensure Seamless Operations, Says NPA Boss

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the appointment of seven new port managers in the country would ensure seamless operations at the ports.

The new Managing Director/CEO of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, said this while announcing the appointment of the new managers in Lagos.

Under the new appointments, Mr. Adebowale Lawal Ibrahim is to serve as Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex, while Mr. Abubakar Sani Isa is the Port Manager of Tin Can Island Port.



Also appointed were: Mr. Abdulrahman Hussaini, for Onne Port; Mr. Sa’adu Dahiru Mohammed, Delta Ports Warri; Mr. Ekine Ibifiri Alex for Calabar Port, while Mr. Emmanuel Anda was posted to Lekki Port as Port Manager.

The Port Manager of Rivers Port, Mrs Kenechi Edith Okezie (Rivers Port) has been retained. The new appointments are with immediate effect.

The port managers are expected to drive the vision of the NPA to provide a safe, secure and customer-friendly environment for port operations. They will also manage day-to-day port operations by delivering port services necessary for ship reception and departures while they serve as a link between the authority and shipping communities.



The port managers have also been charged with other responsibilities. They are expected to supervise the operations of terminal operators in line with the Standard Operating Procedures as contained in the Lease Agreement with the NPA.

They will also administer the operations of the Export Processing Terminals (EPT) to actualise the overriding objectives of the renewed export orientation of the federal government.



They are also to coordinate the logistics around the port corridor as well as interface with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure seamless entry and exit of Exports, Imports and Empty Containers from the ports.

The Port Managers were also tasked to motivate employees to work effectively and efficiently to actualise the Ports Key Performance Indicators.

Meanwhile, Dantsoho has assured that the NPA is ready to provide the support necessary to fast-track the automation of truck traffic for Onne before the end of this quarter.

He gave the assurance when the Executive Team of Callup Technology Services Limited and Forge Concepts Limited, the operators of the electronic solution, paid a pre-implementation visit to the NPA Headquarters in Lagos.

The NPA boss who unfolded his plans to implement the Electronic Call Up System at the Onne Port Complex at the meeting said the Federal Executive Council had already given the NPA the approval to embark on the project.

He said: “In line with the directive of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, we are poised to provide the support necessary to fast-track the automation of truck traffic for Onne before the end of this quarter. We would ensure that the operators structure their Information Technology deployments in a manner that seamlessly plugs into the Port Community System (PCS) and the forthcoming National Single Window (NSW) while also emphasizing sustainable use of alternative sources of energy”.

The Onne Port Complex is the largest oil and gas logistics base in West and Central Africa. It houses the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT) and has in recent times been recording unprecedented growth in vessel and cargo traffic.

Dantsoho was Port Manager for Onne Port Complex from 2020 to 2021 where he spearheaded innovative investor-friendly initiatives, which were responsible for the year-on-year growth that is being recorded at Onne Port Complex.