La Liga: Mbappe Set for Bernabeu Debut Live on StarTimes

Football fans in Nigeria and beyond can catch Kylian Mbappe’s highly anticipated first official game at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid on StarTimes this weekend.

The French star, who recently made a sensational move from PSG, will look to mark his home debut with a goal and a victory against Real Valladolid tomorrow.

Although Mbappe has already played in two official games for Real Madrid, including the UEFA Super Cup and a La Liga away match against Real Mallorca, he is yet to experience the electric Bernabeu atmosphere as a home player. Last weekend, Mbappe failed to score as Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Mallorca, but he will be eager to make a lasting impression on his home debut.

Real Madrid will aim to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

The hosts have a dominant record against Valladolid, having won their last five encounters without conceding a goal.

Despite their recent struggles, Real Madrid’s historical dominance and home advantage give them a strong chance of securing a victory.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will look to extend their impressive home record against Athletic Club when the two sides meet at the Camp Nou today.

The Blaugrana have not lost a home match against Athletic since November 2001 and have scored in each of their last 39 encounters at the Camp Nou against the Basque side.

However, Athletic Club has enjoyed a recent resurgence and will be looking to upset the hosts. The visitors have won just one of their last 21 meetings with Barcelona in La Liga, but their recent form and the presence of former Barcelona player Inaki Williams could pose a threat to the Blaugrana’s defence.

Other exciting encounters include Atletico Madrid hosting Girona and Real Betis facing Alaves, while Leganes meets Las Palmas. All matches will be broadcast live on StarTimes Sports Premium channel, with the platform offering every La Liga match for just N600 weekly on the StarTimes-ON app.

Catch all the action live on StarTimes Sports Premium channel this weekend.