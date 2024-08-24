Kijani Media Set for First Investors Buffet

All is set for the first Investors buffet organized by the research, media and PR company, Kijani Media Communications. Speaking at a media parley in Ibadan recently, the CEO of the company, Ayo George unveiled the idea behind the buffet.

“We have always wanted to create a platform for investors to meet, top and high networth personalities coming together to forge new partnerships with us and with other investors. It is evident that there is still a big vacuum in the creative industry that requires more attention and investments. One of our services is to curate bespoke ideas that are needed or necessary for various sectors of the economy, and we are starting with the creative industry because that’s where we also belong”, he said.

George added, “what we are offering is quite unique because there will be a barrage of media exposure and spotlight on every prospective investor that will be onboarded. The buffet offers a variety of opportunities, which includes a very closely knitted business relationship amongst investors, and majorly leveraging opportunities for local businesses to be seen by an international audience”.

The Investors Buffet will hold at the prestigious Golden Tulip Hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State in September.