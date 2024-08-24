Governor Mohammed Flaggs off Construction Of 115km Rural Roads Worth Over N23bn in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has flagged off the construction of rural roads totaling 115km and valued at over N23 billion across several communities in the state.

These projects are part of ongoing efforts to open up rural areas and an initiative marking a major milestone in the governor’s rural transformation agenda, aimed at bridging the infrastructure gap in rural communities.

The roads will be constructed by three different contractors in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the World Bank, with the aim of enhancing rural access and agricultural marketing.

Speaking at the official flag off ceremony of the Akuyam-Gwaram-Hardawa roads held yesterday at Hardawa, Misau Local Government Area, Governor Mohammed assured that his administration would ensure connectivity for agricultural markets and production hubs to shift macroeconomic indices in favour of the rural populace and enhance their livelihood, to be accomplished by construction and maintaining rural road infrastructure.

According to him, the project is part of the five rural road projects covering a total distance of over one hundred and fifteen kilometres across the three senatorial districts of the state under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project(RAM), awarded to three different contractors at the total cost of over N23 billion only .

He added that his administration has provided access roads in rural areas with a view to ensuring that the agricultural marketing is augmented, which is in line with his plan of improving and strengthening the state’s financial and institutional development for effective development and maintenance of rural road network.

The governor said his administration has provided a total of 2.4 billion naira counterpart funding for the purpose of implementing the activities under the noble programme which he said would strengthen the political will of the state as he remains prompt in supporting the institutional and legislative reforms needed by the project.

The RAM project, Mohammed said would be delivered within the implementation period as it covers six agro-logistic centres, adding that under his leadership, the World Bank has selected Bauchi among the six pilot states to showcase rural road infrastructural development.

The governor further stated that due to satisfactory performance of Bauchi, additional clearance was granted by the World Bank to proceed with the procurement of five new rural road upgrade intervention, noting that the contracts have been duly procured by the World Bank in accordance with international practices.

He, however, commended the federal government, the World Bank, and other development partners for the continued support for effective delivery of the project, assuring that the roads will be completed within the allocated time frame.

Earlier, Bauchi State Commissioner for Rural Development and Special Duties, Faruq Mustapha, revealed that the ministry has identified over 4,000 rural roads for construction under the RAAMP – supported project.

He praised Governor Mohammed’s commitment, stating that Bauchi State has been ranked one of the best implementing states among the 19 states where the RAAMP project is being implemented.

In a remark, The National Coordinator of RAAMP Project, Aminu Bodiga, commended Governor Mohammed for his commitment to rural transformation through prompt payment of counterpart funds.

He emphasised the project’s objective of opening up communities at the grassroots, improving living standards, and enhancing economic opportunities.

National Coordinator of the RAAMP project, Aminu Bodin, commended the governor for his dedication to the project’s success.

Governor Mohammed was welcomed by the chairmen of the local government areas, stakeholders, and members of the public on both occasions.

One of the roads is the 18.88km rural road construction project connecting Akuyam – Gwaram – Hardawa in Misau Local Government Area which marks the beginning of a comprehensive rural transformation agenda.