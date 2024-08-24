Don’t Let Demise of your Chairman Weigh You Down, S/West APC Oyo Members

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The leadership of the South-west caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, urged members and executives of the party in Oyo State not to allow the death of their Chairman, Hon. Isaac Omodewu, weigh them down.

The National Vice Chairman of the party in the South West geo-political zone, Hon Isaac Kekemeke, who led the team on a condolence visit, while expressing shock over the passing of Omodewu, enjoined them to be strong and continue the strive hard to make the party gain its rightful position in the state.

Others with Kekemeke on the condolence visit to Oyo APC in its Oke-Ado party secretariat, Ibadan on Friday, are Secretary of the zone, Vincent Bewaji; the Legal Adviser, Kola Majaro and Publicity Secretary, Ayo Afolabi.

Others are Moshood Erubami; Organising Secretary, Lateef Ibirogba and Chairman of the party in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin.

In his condolence message, while expressing shock over the death of Omodewu, Kekemeke described the late Oyo Chairman as a committed, dedicated and passionate party leader.

According to him, “The news of the death of one of us, South West Caucus of the APC got to us as a rude shock. We are in touch with him frequently but he never showed any sign of weakness, he looked and sounded strong.

“He was such a committed, dedicated and passionate party leader. He was a generous person, a man with a larger heart and steadfast in the leadership of our party. He loved his people and speaks for his people. He is a huge loss to South-west APC.

“I want to implore all the members and executives of the party in Oyo State to take heart, it was sad which we can see in every individual disposition. Don’t let it weigh you down, be strong and continue to strive for the betterment of the party.

“We commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, members of the party in Oyo State, South-west zone, and Nigeria. We prayed that God would condole and console the family of the deceased, the APC family in the state, and South-west Zone.”

The state Secretary of the party, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, who represented the deputy Chairman, Alhaji Olaide Abas, while responding on behalf of the executives, thanked the delegation of the South West leadership of the party for the condolence visit.

With Alhaji Olanite to receive the team are the Treasurer, Olalekan Busari; Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare; Youth Leader, Apostle John Oyetunji Aremu and Assistant Youth Leader, Sayo Fatoki.