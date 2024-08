​

​My purpose of writing this letter is to request that you order your staffers at NIMC Ogwashi-Ukwu, Capital Of Aniocha South Local Govt Area Of Delta State, to stop extorting our people trying to register for the National Identity Cards.

This is discouraging people from going to register because most people in the rural don’t have money to bribe anybody.The times are hard for everyone.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State