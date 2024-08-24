Ademola Lookman: Torn Between English Giants and PSG

When it looked almost certain that Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman would be plying his trade in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain as his probable destination, Premier League giants-Arsenal and Liverpool have now joined the fray for the signature of the Atalanta forward and the former Leicester City player is at crossroads concerning his future destination

According to top transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Atalanta BC striker, Ademola Lookman, has agreed on personal terms like salary and contract duration with PSG.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles player was reported to have agreed to a five-year contract worth five million Euros per season, about thrice what he earns at Atalanta.

The Nigeria international striker scored 32 goals and 18 assists in 79 competitive games for the Serie A club.

Lookman became a cult hero with fans of the Serie A side, after his exploits in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen last season, where he scored a hat-trick as Atalanta won 3-0.

The club-to-club negotiations may not be seamless as Atalanta wishes to keep hold of the Nigerian player.

Meanwhile, Lookman is set for a big and bitter fight with his Italian club Atalanta over a transfer possibly to PSG after he pulled out of his team’s opening Serie A match at Lecce because he wished to make a transfer.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero admitted the player’s decision to quit was “unexpected”.

Atalanta Sports Director, Luca Parcassi has now gone further to say that Lookman has been “wrongly advised” and it will be the club and not the player who will decide on any transfer.

He stressed that the interest of Atalanta will be the priority.

“We are very calm because our idea, which is shared by the coach, the club and the owners, was for the first time in our history not to let important players leave,” he told SkySports

“All players belong to Atalanta and the club will decide what will be done based on what is best for the team.

“Unfortunately, these guys are too often given bad advice. The fact that the transfer window is open when the season starts makes it feel endless.”

Lookman, 26, joined the Italian club in August 2022.

His contract runs out in June 2026 with the club also having the option to extend by an additional year and his Transfermarkt valuation is 40 million Euros.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly ready to pounce on PSG’s hesitation and land Lookman in a huge £42.5m swap deal.

Lookman is in demand following his scintillating performance in the final of the Europa League, where he scored a stunning hat-trick to inflict German champions Bayer Leverkusen’s only competitive defeat of the season. The 26-year-old winger has been linked with PSG this summer while a switch to the Saudi Pro League has also been mooted.

Lookman played in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid last week but with speculation over his future mounting, he was missing from Atalanta’s squad for their season opener against Lecce on Monday. That was said to be because his agent had received an approach from PSG.

It has also been claimed that Lookman has been absent from training, suggesting his days in Italy are coming to an end. However, with a move to the French capital still to be inked and in danger of falling through, the Gunners are ready to sweep in and bring the former Charlton and Fulham ace back to London, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal are said to be ready to offer €50m (around £42.5million), with defender Jakub Kiwior potentially heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal, reports Sportitalia. Alternatively, Lookman could head to the Emirates on loan with an option to buy.

Kiwior’s part in any deal could lower the fee. Whether it is to Atalanta or not, the Pole, who was not part of Mikel Arteta’s squad for the season-opening victory over Wolves, is expected to leave north London in the near future.

Lookman’s performance against Leverkusen in Dublin was the standout moment of a nomadic career which has also taken in spells at Everton, RB Leipzig and Leicester City. The Nigerian is happy to finally be delivering on his undoubted potential after bagging 17 goals and registering 10 assists last term.

“The past few years I’ve been able to take my game to a new level on a more consistent basis. Maybe it would have come earlier,” he said after the Europa League final.

Lookman again stayed away from Atalanta training as interest for the forward from Arsenal intensified.

Another Premier League club, Liverpool, have also asked about the transfer situation of the player and it has been reported that Atalanta want between 65-70 Million Euros for Lookman.

Meanwhile, former Italy and Napoli striker, Michele Padovano, has referred to Lookman, as disrespectful for how he’s handled the interest PSG showed in him.

Following PSG’s interest, Lookman, like his teammate, Koopmeiners, asked to be excluded from Atalanta’s matches till their future is sorted.

The decision did not go down well with Padovano, who felt the players’ decision was an act of disrespect to the club. The 57-year-old took to his Instagram page to publicly call Lookman out for how he handled the transfer saga.

“Lookman should have respect for Atalanta because, in previous years, he has not really exploded. Atalanta gave him the opportunity to become an important player, and this attitude does not give him credit,” the ex-Crystal Palace man wrote on his page.

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Lookman a massive salary increase. Le Parisien proposed terms to the 27-year-old will see his salary go from €1.8 million to €4.5 million a year.