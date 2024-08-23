Take Collective Ownership of Your Community’s Security, Sulaiman-Ibrahim Tells Abia Stakeholders

Minister of State Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged stakeholders in Abia State to get involved in securing their various communities.

The minister said that the Renewed Hope Police Agenda is the implementation of a community policing strategy that is designed based on local peculiarities and considerations, with the full participation of members of the various communities and stakeholder blocks, to ensure inclusivity and full ownership.

She added that the Federal Government was poised for the emergence of a world-class police force that is inclusive, intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based and alive to its constitutional responsibilities.

The above were her submissions during the Renewed Hope Police Agenda: Citizens Town Hall Engagement on Strengthening Community Policing in Nigeria with the theme; Community Policing: Building A Safer Nigeria Together held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

The Minister said that as a forward-looking administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to deep reforms, backed by a robust implementation plan and innovative resource mobilization and allocation, which has been the bane of previous reform efforts.

According to her, security is inherently local, and people’s approach must reflect an appreciation for each community’s distinct characteristics, challenges, and strengths adding that nationwide town hall engagements would catalyze grassroots understanding of security dynamics and foster community-specific solutions.

In her words, “Security is local, and we must acknowledge and embrace the unique dynamics of each community in our pursuit of a safer nation.

” Today’s town hall is a reflection of the significant shift in our approach to policing. As you may be aware, Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 puts the security and welfare of our people as the government’s priority”.

She noted that Abia was renowned for its commerce and industry, making it a focal point for trade across the Southeast and beyond. This economic vibrancy, however, also presents specific security challenges, particularly in the areas of business-related crimes.

According to her, “the state’s strategic location along key transit routes adds another layer of complexity, as it necessitates robust measures to address issues such as road safety, smuggling, and the protection of critical infrastructure. Despite these challenges, Abia State has consistently shown resilience, and we are here to help strengthen it further”.

The Minister added that Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed security at the centre of the administration’s eight (8) priorities, and they have commenced the implementation of the Renewed Hope Police Agenda, which will ensure that the police force is strategically positioned to fulfill its mandate.

She outlined the six foundational pillars that serve as strategic frameworks carefully designed to redefine and strengthen the Nigeria Police Force such as technical and Operational excellence, Infrastructure Advancement, Welfare Enhancement, Policy Framework Development, and Re-branding, Strategic Communication, and Public Trust Management.

The Executive Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti commended the Ministry for change of approach to security situations through the engagement of critical stakeholders and robust appreciation of security agencies and responsibility of state to keep away criminals.

He said the period of isolating community leaders from security approach was not in tune again and coming together with stakeholders present a robust opportunity for new knowledge, review of the existing plans, information dissemination and strategy to stem the emerging crimes and criminality in the state.

According to him, “Security of life and property is the priority of my administration and my government is prepared to do everything to keep the citizens safe from criminals. I set up joint task force and engage with various security agencies and paramilitary for support to achieve our objectives of securing the state for twenty-four hours business activities”.