  • Friday, 23rd August, 2024

S’Court Affirms Re-election of Hope Uzodimma As Imo Gov

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the re-election of Senator Hope Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State.

The court affirmed Uzodimma’s re-election shortly after dismissing two separate appeals filed by the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Both Athan Achonu of the LP and Samuel Anyawu of the PDP had challenged the declaration of Uzodimma as winner of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Their grounds of alleged rigging, non-compliance were rejected by both the election tribunal and Appeal Court for lacking in merit.

Not satisfied, they approached the apex court to upturn the two judgments for being allegedly perverse but the apex court disagreed, noting that the appellants could not provide cogent reason why they should deviate from the conclusions of the two lower courts.

