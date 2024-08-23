OAU Loses Final Year Student

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The entire Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning as a final year student of the Department of Foreign Languages was killed by a very reckless driver.

In a release by the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, the student, identified as Esu Rita Ema with Matriculation Number FRM/2019/041 was knocked down and killed by a Lexus car with Abuja Registration Number ABJ 427 LQ driven by one Lasisi Sodiq Segun.

The student, who was said to be coming to the campus to submit her final year project to her supervisor, was crossing the Ife – Ibadan axis of road at the campus gate when the accident happened.

The members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to recover the corpse of the student and deposited same at the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex at about 12:35 p.m. while the officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has sent a condolence message to the parents of the deceased through the Dean, Students Affairs, Professor Adeolu Odedire.

Professor Bamire, who was visibly devastated, said: “If it is very sad to lose a domestic animal, how can anyone quantify the loss of a child, most especially a grown up child who was a young, promising adult with potential: a final year student for that matter.”

He, therefore, appealed to the parents, siblings, family, friends and classmates to take solace in God, adding that “the Lord will give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”