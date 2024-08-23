I’m Sad About S’Court Verdict on Kogi Guber Poll, Says Adebayo

Against the background of the Supreme Court verdict Friday affirming Usman Ahmed Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Kogi State governorship election held on November 11, 2023, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said he is sad by the apex court’s pronouncement.

The pronouncement followed the dismissal of the appeal of Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the SDP who challenged the outcome of the election.

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which on May 27,2024 affirmed the election of Ododo.

The five-man panel held that the allegation of substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act was not proven by the SDP governorship candidate.

Adebayo, who is also the leader of the party, said through his official X handle @Pres_Adebayo, tweeted: “I am saddened by today’s judgment of the Supreme Court against @TheSDPNg in Kogi governorship election. We have highlighted the pitfalls of our democracy and let posterity be the judge. A petition that has no error can only be filed in heaven with God Almighty. We march forward!”