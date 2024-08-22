Retired General, Ipinyomi Decries State of Insecurity in Kogi, Tasks President Tinubu, IGP to Remove CP

Precious Ugwuzor

While decrying the increasing spate of insecurity in Kogi State, Okun Society Forum has called for removal of Commissioner of Police, Bertrand Onuoha, for the role he played in the alleged security lapses.

Representing the forum, Director of Security and Intelligence for the MURI/SAM (SDP) Campaign Council,

Brigadier General Benjamin Ipinyomi (rtd), who made this call at a news conference in Lagos, said the CP has allegedly failed to investigate killing and kidnapping in the state.

Also faulting him for placing security on the red alert in the state last Friday, he said Onuoha had ordered security to be on the red alert in anticipation of a perceived crisis after the Supreme Court judgment.

The retired general also requested President Bola Tinubu and Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to investigate the activities of Onuoha.

He queried, “has the commissioner become spokesperson of Supreme Court? He should explain report of the murder cases under his tenure?

“What are the causes of insecurity in the state and what measures has he put in place to curb this? “What has he done about illegal mining? Why did he authorise movement of three to four armoured tanks to invade a residence at Ayingba?

The controversy started after the CP placed the state on “Red Alert” in anticipation of potential unrest following the judgment from the Supreme Court.

The Commissioner’s request for additional manpower for operations scheduled on August 16 has further fueled speculation, especially after it was revealed that he issued a memo on August 12, 2024, addressed to various departments and formations within the state.

Beyond that, the forum raised the alarm over the alleged manipulation in the recently concluded gubernatorial election.

While expressing deep concerns over the election’s integrity, the retired general accused key state leaders, including Governor Yahaya Bello, Usman Ododo, and CP Onuoha, of engaging in a “manipulative relationship” that has significantly undermined the peace and integrity of Kogi State.

Pointing out the alleged widespread rigging and irregularities during the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election, particularly in Kogi Central, he criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for announcing results favoring the APC despite apparent discrepancies.

In Okene LGA, for example, he noted that while 60,054 voters were accredited, INEC declared 138,837 votes, a figure he described as grossly inflated.

In concluding his address, Ipinyomi appealed to the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, to ensure that justice prevails in the ongoing electoral dispute between the APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). On the other hand, the state

Police spokesperson, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said there was no truth in the allegations, adding the state remained peaceful and that joint security agencies were alive to their duties.