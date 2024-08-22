Njoku: S’Court Verdict on LGA Will Ignite Sustainable Development at Grassroots

•Embarks on reconciliation, mobilisation in forthcoming polls

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, has commended the apex court’s verdict favouring local government autonomy, observing that the decision would go a long way in igniting sustainable development in rural areas.

Njoku, who said this yesterday, while interacting with journalists in Abuja, acknowledged the judiciary’s commitment towards deepening the process of internal democracy in political parties through upholding truth, enthroning equity and for restoring confidence in those who run to the court for justice.

“The LGA autonomy is another good example of judgement made by the Supreme Court which will go a long way to ignite sustainable development in the rural Areas,” Njoku said.

The national chairman also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their courage in doing the right thing by, “finally recognising us, the true Executives of APGA.

“Similarly, INEC has been undaunted, especially in the Counter Affidavit which they filed in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/966/2024 dated July 12, 2024. This INEC counter affidavit has buried the lies being raised by detractors over the Owerri Convention. It settled the speculation that Chief Edozie Njoku’s name was never mentioned in the judgment of the Supreme Court. It also laid to rest the issue of tenure of office of the new National Executives of APGA.

“We thank the NWC and the Peace and Reconciliation Committee who within One Month of our recognition by INEC have toured 22 States, so far, mobilizing aggrieved party members to return to the fold and asking them to rise to the occasion and align with the leadership principles of the rebirthed APGA.

“We want to thank all APGA members in Anambra that are facing difficult times in the hands of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC). We commend them for the way they have conducted themselves when they were locked out by ANSIEC at the stakeholders meeting which was organised on August 15, 2024. We are proud of you. We want to urge you never to relent”, he said.

Njoku, while assuring that the party’s NWC would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that rights of members are not trampled upon, said it was uncanny for the Anambra State House of Assembly to have embarked on the amendment of the law establishing ANSIEC for the sole purpose of denying APGA the right of fielding legitimate candidates in the forthcoming LGA elections in Anambra State.

He apologised to members in Ebonyi State and other states where the LG elections have been conducted, where participation by APGA was minimal, due to the nonchalant attitude of previously recognised executives of APGA.

“We want to tell you that it will never happen again. We will ensure that APGA is enshrined in all the 36 States and Abuja in the shortest period of time no matter the sacrifice we have to make which is hard work and commitment.

“We also want to commend APGA members in all the States where the State Independent Electoral Commissions are yet to accord them their due recognition.

“Loose no sleep about this. Be rest assured that we are solidly behind you. We shall explore all avenues within the ambit of the law to ensure the right thing is done.

“We also want to plead with all our candidates who have previously won elections in APGA since 2019 and were excluded by the protracted battle for the past five years. Please be patient with the NWC.

“We believe that peace and reconciliation is the best option at the moment. Give us some more time.

“Finally, we shall reposition, refocus and realign all APGA members in all the 774 LGAs. We shall galvanise and revive lukewarm members and ensure a commitment that has never been seen before. Repositioning of APGA for better days can only be achieved by hard work and commitment,” he added.