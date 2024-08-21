Oyeweso Calls for Recruitment Facility Upgrade at OAU

Funmi Ogundare

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Siyan Oyeweso, has expressed concerns over government policies that hinder the recruitment and retention of top talent in the university sector. He stated that these policies have created both entry and exit challenges, exacerbating staff shortages.

Oyeweso who said this at the inauguration of the committee for the university’s fourth strategic plan, lamented that the shortage of staff has adversely affected the institution. He noted that many departments are now either empty or nearly so, despite efforts to address accreditation needs.

He emphasized the importance of recruiting the best candidates and avoiding narrow or irrelevant considerations in this process to maintain the university’s tradition of excellence.

He also stressed the need for staff development through proper mentoring, training, and preparation, with senior academic staff and university management playing crucial roles in these areas. Oyeweso pointed out that some of the university’s facilities are deteriorating.

“The university is no longer producing the clean water it once did, and its distribution system is inadequate, leading to multiple boreholes and wells that risk weakening the land and causing tremors.

“The university’s roads are aging and prone to flooding, with many needing urgent repairs. There is uncontrolled increase in motorcycle riders intended for neighborhood security, which has resulted in their ineffectiveness due to erratic driving and restricted routes.”

He called for an expansion of university facilities to accommodate rising student numbers, maintenance of existing structures, and the introduction of new programs across various faculties, saying,” newer and private universities are capitalizing on such developments to attract students and enhance their visibility.”

Oyeweso emphasised that the university’s strategic plan for 2025-2050 will focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. The plan aims to equip graduates to meet 21st-century challenges and promote a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and social responsibility, positioning the university as a leader in progress and excellence.