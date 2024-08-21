Ex-Senate President, Wabara, Lauds Fubara’s Patience in Handling Rivers Crisis

•Says Nigeria loses future without the state

We're genuine members of PDP here, gov boasts

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wagbara, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara,for his patience and maturity in handling the political crisis in the state.

This came as Fubara has insisted that he and his supporters were the genuine members of PDP in the state.

Wabara made the commendation, yesterday, when he led members of the BoT on a courtesy visit to Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Speaking, the BoT chairman thanked Fubara for the warmth reception given his members, saying the visit was to bolster peace and unity of the PDP in the state.

He explained that the BoT, as the elders and conscience of the party was genuinely concerned about media hype over the position of the PDP in Rivers, while assuring that contending issues will be constitutionally addressed to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We, the Board of this party came here in search of peace and unity of the Peoples Democratic Party. We have been reading all kinds of things on the pages of newspapers and on the internet for those who are internet savvy. But we as the elders of this party decided to come and hear from the horses mouth.

“First of all, we want to thank you for still being there because this party should not be allowed to die. And for that very reason, I am thanking you on behalf of my colleagues and as you can see, it is not from one geopolitical zone. We are well-represented nationally.

“We were scared when we read or heard speculations, perceptions and what have you, that the party if we are not careful might lose Rivers State and of course, if we lose Rivers State, then Nigeria has lost the future. We don’t want what happened in 2015 and 2023 to repeat itself.

“These men and women you see here are very neutral but as the conscience of the party we must go by the rule of law and anything you do going by the rule of law can never be wrong. It may be delayed but it can never be wrong.

“We know you are caring for this party and that is why you have been so patient all along to take all the invectives, otherwise as a governor, we have former governors here, I doubt if they would have taken that much.”

Speaking, Fubara said contrary to propaganda over the uncertainty of his membership of the PDP, he and his teeming supporters remain the genuine members of the party in the state.

He said the visit of the BoT had put to rest, the falsehood peddled by some quarters over his membership of the party.

“I want to thank you for taking all the troubles to come to Rivers State to see the governor and the supporters of the party genuinely. We that are here are the undiluted members of the PDP.

“Today, I am happy that you are with us here to discuss the issue of Rivers State and I want to assure members of our party, genuine members of the PDP that are here with us that this is another hope to show that standing by the party is not a wrong decision.

“This visit is for one purpose: what is the problem, how did it start or would I say what led to it and how did it degenerate to what it is today? I will prefer that when we go to the executive session, I will then discuss it.

“I am very conscious of the importance of information. I know that a lot of information is flying here and there but I know that whatever I have said anywhere I will still maintain it. What I have said in Abuja, is the same thing I say in Port Harcourt.”