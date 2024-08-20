Refugee Commission, NGO Launch Cancer Awareness Initiative for  IDPs

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and the Cormode Cancer Foundation are collaborating to tackle cancer in Nigeria’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and host communities.

According to a statement, the partnership is aimed at establishing Cormode Cancer Champions Clubs in secondary schools in the country to educate young people about cancer prevention and early detection.

The statement quoted the Federal Commissioner for the Commission Tijani Aliyu, as saying that the initiative aimed to improve the health and well-being of displaced persons, reduce the stigma associated with cancer, and empower young people as advocates for cancer awareness.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with Cormode Cancer Foundation to address the critical issue of cancer awareness in our IDP camps and host communities. This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of displaced persons.

“By educating the youth about cancer, we aim to foster a healthier future and reduce the stigma associated with this disease.”

“We are excited to endorse the launch of the first 150 Cancer Champions in September, a milestone that we believe will attract potential donors to expand this vital programme.”

Also speaking, Founder of Cormode Cancer Foundation, Denise Ejoh, explained that the project was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, particularly in vulnerable communities.

She emphasised the importance of addressing the emotional and psychological impact of cancer, especially in vulnerable communities.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the National Commission for Refugees on this vital initiative.

“We commend the Honourable Commissioner, Hon. Tijani Aliyu, for his passion and dedication to ensuring that the camps are cancer-free and well-educated.

“Through this partnership, we hope to educate and empower young people, providing them with the tools and knowledge to prevent and detect cancer early,” he said.

He explained the programme would address the emotional and psychological aspects of cancer and displacement, offering grief and trauma education to build resilience and hope.

Mrs Ndidi Odia, Club Coordinator and daughter of a cancer survivor, highlighted the need for educating caregivers and providing support to those affected by cancer.

“As someone who understands the challenges of living with cancer through my mother’s experience, I recognise the importance of educating people, especially caregivers, about this disease.

“Our efforts will focus on providing accurate information and support to those in the camps and host communities.

“We aim to ensure that everyone understands the importance of early detection and the resources available to them.”

This initiative marks a significant step towards improving cancer awareness and education in Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations.

The Cormode Cancer Champions Clubs will serve as a platform for disseminating critical information, providing emotional support, and fostering a community of informed and proactive individuals, she added.

She explained that the endorsement of the launch of the first 150 Cancer Champions in September by the Commission is anticipated to draw support from donors, facilitating the expansion of this crucial programme.

Also, Mrs Noni Okocha, of “I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative”:, a partnering NGO said,

“It is crucial to educate not only the internally displaced persons but also future generations on the importance of cancer awareness.

“By doing so, we can create a more informed and health-conscious society.

“We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on these communities.”