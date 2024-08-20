Minister Highlights Job Creation, Revenue Potential of Tourism Sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, has underscored the prospects of the sector she oversees, stressing that it could generate employment opportunities and enhance economic diversification.

She spoke at the tourism parliament, held in Continental Hotel, Abuja, themed: “Tourism as a Catalyst for Job Creation and Economic Diversification, a Call to Action for Nigerian Governors.”

The minister, represented by the Special Adviser on Medical Tourism, addressed emphasised the vast potential of tourism as a key driver of job creation and economic diversification in Nigeria.

“It is indisputable that our nation is blessed with an abundance of natural and cultural resources from pristine beaches and lush rainforest to rich historical sites and vibrant cultural heritage. These assets, if effectively developed, could become a gold mine of opportunities for the country,” she said.

She explained that strategically developed tourism could generate employment across various sectors, including hospitality, transportation, and arts and crafts, with ripple effects that could significantly impact the economy.

“It can be a lifeline for our teenage youth population, offering gainful employment and entrepreneurship avenues. Moreover, tourism is a key to economic diversification. By reducing our over-excellence on oil, we can build a more resilient and sustainable economy,” she added.

Furthermore: “Tourism can contribute significantly to our foreign exchange earnings, boosting our national income and also make things work. To fully realise this potential, we call on our esteemed partners to prioritise tourism development in their respective locations and also our governors too because we believe one thing we kind of explain to people is that many of these assets don’t belong to the ministry, they belong to the state.

“So, all we can actually do as the ministry is to support the states to make sure that these assets are well taken care of and well managed,” the minister added.

She urged collective efforts to invest in infrastructure, create an enabling environment for businesses, and promote Nigeria’s unique selling points to position the country as a world-class tourism destination.

“I call on everyone to ask people, let us know how to unlock potential for our great nation. I am someone who is willing and is a listener. I assure everyone here that I am open to listening and collaborating with stakeholders to unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential,” she added.

The event convener, Ayo Omotosho, speaking during an interview with the press highlighted the essence of the event.

He stated: “Essentially, today’s event is to use media to project tourism positively. And also to discuss various issues surrounding tourism development in Nigeria. And this is not the first of its kind.

“We’ve been doing that in Lagos. But we are having it for the first time in the city of Abuja. And so everybody is happy, you can see stakeholders, they have endorsed it. They are willing to identify with a brand new event, which is Destination Nigeria Government Tourism Conference (DNGTC).

“We are partnering with the Nigerian Governors Forum. And so through the NGF, we reach out to other governors. And no doubt, there are some governors that are tourism-friendly in Nigeria. But we want to incorporate all the 36 states plus FCT into this project, because tourism is life,” Omotosho said.

In a goodwill by The Gambia High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie, at the event, he said: ”Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage, landscapes, and vibrant communities have great potential for job creation, wealth generation, and economic growth.

“To promote these attractions, a strategic tourism policy with sustainable programmes is crucial.

“Prioritising access to natural and cultural resources, investing in tourism infrastructure, and involving local communities and private sector players across the value chain can create jobs and economic opportunities,” he noted.