Gov Lawal Inaugurates Newly Renovated Kauran Namoda General Hospital

*Reaffirms commitment to revamping Zamfara health sector

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal on Tuesday, commissioned the newly rehabilitated and re-equipped General Hospital in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area.

The hospital which serves Kauran Namoda and its neighbouring communities has been equipped to effectively deliver quality healthcare services.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the hospital has been equipped with medical diagnostic sets, delivery beds, ECG machines, centrifuge machines, blood mixing machines, an automatic haematology analyzer, an electronic weighing system and an LED theatre operating lamp, among other equipment.

The statement emphasized that general hospitals in the state are crucial for providing advanced medicare which should be accessible and affordable to the people.

At the commissioning, Lawal reiterated that his administration’s primary focus is revitalizing the deteriorating infrastructure and addressing the problems across all sectors of the state’s economy.



According to the Governor, “this vision guided our decision to develop transformation agenda comprising six pillars with health being the third pillar, after education and security.

“Our objective in revitalizing hospitals is to ensure that quality healthcare services are available to our people, whether in rural communities or urban and semi-urban centres.

“This understanding led us to renovate and rehabilitate dilapidated health centres, especially in critical towns like Kaura Namoda, strategically located among the urban local governments and serving as a reference point for many surrounding communities.

“I am delighted to report that in the last 14 months, we have made significant strides in improving the health sector by investing in renovating and upgrading hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state.

“We have also concluded plans to recruit and train more health workers, procure essential drugs and equipment and introduce free maternal and child health services.

“These interventions, we hope, will result in improved health outcomes for our people through the reduction in maternal mortality, infant mortality, and morbidity rates across the state.

“Today’s inauguration demonstrates our commitment to providing quality healthcare for all residents of Zamfara, regardless of their location, status or income.

“The project scope included the complete renovation of the hospital, providing 32 kW of steady solar power, installing 25 streetlights and supplying essential medical equipment. “With the successful completion of this facility, I am confident that the people of Kaura Namoda and neighbouring towns and villages will now have access to affordable and quality healthcare services,” he said.