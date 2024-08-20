  • Tuesday, 20th August, 2024

FG Partners Association of Housing Corporations to Reduce Housing Deficit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN), have agreed on a joint mission in the delivery of affordable housing under the housing programme of the present administration.

This understanding was arrived at when the President and Chairman of Council, AHCN, Eno Obongha, led a delegation of members of the AHCN on a visit to the ministry. 

AHCN is an umbrella organisation for all federal and state housing agencies, housing research institutes, mortgage establishments and private property developers.

 Members include; the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Nigerian Building & Road Research Institute (NBRRI), , among others, with all the 36 states housing agencies as members.

The Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, told the association that the Renewed Hope Housing Programme was initiated to boost the stock  of affordable housing in Nigeria and the Ministry will ensure completion of all and there will be no abandoned houses under the programme.

Speaking earlier,  Obongha said that AHCN desires to participate in the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda by providing about 15 hectares of land in each of the senatorial districts for the development of  housing in furtherance of the programme.

He also suggested to the minister to ensure at least 20 per cent of the building materials used during the projects are locally sourced.

