ASUU Gives FG 21-day Strike Notice over Alleged Refusal to Implement Agreements

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has informed the federal government of its intention to commence a nationwide strike in the next 21 days.

The union gave the 21-day strike via a letter sent the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The last strike embarked upon by ASUU during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lasted eight months and left the academic calendar of the country’s tertiary institutions in disarray.

A source within ASUU leadership which confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday said the notice was issued after a NEC meeting held at the University of Ibadan. He said that a formal copy is expected to be sent to the Federal Ministries of Labour and Education.

“This is not an ultimatum but a formal strike notice. We are providing a 21-day notice before we proceed with the strike,” said the source.

According to the laws governing trade union operations, ASUU is expected to forward a formal notice of strike not less than 21 days to its commencement date.

ASUU had earlier threatened to embark on strike due to the federal government’s failure to implement agreements reached between them. The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, had met with ASUU o June 26, to discuss their grievances and try to prevent the planned strike.

However ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said that the agreements reached during the meeting have not been implemented.

Among the union’s demands are, the non-implementation of the 2009 re-negotiated agreements, and accumulated academic allowances that remain unpaid.

Osodeke also said that revitalisation funds were yet to be released in full, adding that only a paltry sum out of the agreed N200 billion yearly for five years was disbursed to the institutions since 2013.