APC Urges EFCC to Freeze Kano LGs Accounts, Probe Drugs Supply to Hospitals

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze all accounts belonging to the 44 local government in Kano.

A press statement issued by the chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, called for the launch of a full-scale investigation into the alleged scandal involving spending purportedly for medical supply contract to 44 local governments in the state.

The statement warned the state and local government councils to stop further plundering of public funds in the name of joint projects.

According to him, the admission by Governor Abba Yusuf that he was not aware of the sleeze, was a clear indication that he was either not in control or lacked the capacity to lead the state, as the APC repeatedly insisted.

Abbas described as laughable, the directive given to the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the matter.

He pointed out that, “Going by his antecedents, chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado is partisan, compromised and lack the power to investigate the scandal allegedly involving the immediate family members of the governor’s father in-law and embattled leader of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“The scandal is the latest in series of financial recklessness involving officials of the NNPP government,” the statement added.