Aiyedatiwa Charges Monarchs on Communal Peace, Security

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday charged traditional rulers to leverage their positions to promote peace and unity among residents while enhancing the security of lives and property in their communities.

The governor made this call during the presentation of the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to Oba Adebimpe Aanuoluwapo Oguntibeju, the Elereke of Ereke in Ilaje local government area and Oba Oladele Akinmoye, the Orungberuwa of Ode Erinje in Okitipupa local government area of the state.

The first ceremony took place at the Community Grammar School, Ereke, where Oba Aanuoluwapo Adebimpe Oguntibeju was installed as the pioneer Elereke of Ereke.

Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted the significance of this recognition, noting that it was the result of a long-standing demand by the Ereke community.

He recalled the process that led to the day, beginning with the recommendations of the Justice C.E.T. Ajama Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matters, which were reviewed and implemented by his administration.

Governor Aiyedatiwa congratulated the people of Ereke for realising their aspiration to have a recognised traditional ruler. He also commended Oba Adebimpe, urging him to use his position to foster peace, unity, and development in his community.

The governor said: “The instrument should be employed to strengthen the peace and cohesion of your domain and that of the State in general. The unity of your people is your strength, and this should be explored for the socio-economic uplifting of your community.”

Also, at the coronation of Oba Oladele Fredrick Akinmoye as the Orungberuwa of Ode-Erinje at the St Joseph RCM Cathedral Primary School, Ayadi Quarters, Ode-Erinje, Aiyedatiwa expressed his delight in personally presenting the Staff of Office to Oba Akinmoye, noting that his ascension to the throne followed a transparent and lawful selection process in strict compliance with the town’s Chieftaincy Declaration.

He noted that the event was particularly significant as it marked the end of an eight-year vacancy following the demise of the previous monarch, Oba S.A.O Akinlalu, in 2016.

The governor praised the commitment of the Ebiekuraju Ruling House and the kingmakers in ensuring a smooth transition and urged the new monarch to use his administrative experience for the benefit of his people.

At both events, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of the people of Ondo State. He assured the new traditional rulers and their communities that the government would continue to invest in security infrastructure, particularly in strengthening the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, emphasised the importance his ministry places on traditional institutions, stressing that they are treated with the utmost seriousness and respect.

He noted that the coronation ceremonies were expedited due to the prompt and decisive actions of Governor Aiyedatiwa, whose intervention played a crucial role in the process.

The new monarchs promised to promote peace and development, preserve their communities’ cultural heritage, and work closely with the state government to attract opportunities to their communities.