SPCOBA Congratulates Prof Azinge on Emergence as 14th Asagba

St Patrick’s College, Asaba Old Boys Association (SPCOBA) has congratulated Professor Epiphany Chibogu Azinge, SAN, on his emergence as the 14th Asagba of Asagba.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the National President, Barrister Anthony Odiadi, and National Secretary, Colonel Tajudeen Bakare (rtd), SPCOBA described Prof Azinge as a ‘Noble Patrician’ and felicitated him on his emergence as the Asagba of the ancient town of Asaba.

The statement read: “This has been a hard fought, well determined process and the kingmakers found the Noble Patrician eminently qualified to ascend the throne of leadership of the town in this modern era. Noble Patricians worldwide rejoice with Obi (Prof) Epiphany Azinge and trust that he will without doubt carry forth to the throne the nobility, wisdom and drive for success which are the hallmark of the high values imbued in us by our great alma mater – St Patrick’s College, Asaba, the Varsity on the Niger.”