  • Monday, 19th August, 2024

SPCOBA Congratulates Prof Azinge on Emergence as 14th Asagba

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

St Patrick’s College, Asaba Old Boys Association (SPCOBA) has congratulated Professor Epiphany Chibogu Azinge, SAN, on his emergence as the 14th Asagba of Asagba.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the National President, Barrister Anthony Odiadi, and National Secretary, Colonel Tajudeen Bakare (rtd), SPCOBA described Prof Azinge as a ‘Noble Patrician’ and felicitated him on his emergence as the Asagba of the ancient town of Asaba.

The statement read: “This has been a hard fought, well determined process and the kingmakers found the Noble Patrician eminently qualified to ascend the throne of leadership of the town in this modern era. Noble Patricians worldwide rejoice with Obi (Prof) Epiphany Azinge and trust that he will without doubt carry forth to the throne the nobility, wisdom and drive for success which are the hallmark of the high values imbued in us by our great alma mater – St Patrick’s College, Asaba, the Varsity on the Niger.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.