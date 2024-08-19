Over 100 Years After, REA Takes Electricity to Abuja Community

*Plans 51 mini-grids under second phase

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in partnership with a private developer, Nayo Tropical Technology Limited at the weekend commissioned a 40KwP Solar Hybrid Mini-grid in Rafinzurfi Community, Gwagwalada, Abuja, about 100 years after the founding of the area.



The REA is the implementing agency of the federal government under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.

Through the 40kWp solar hybrid mini-grid, THISDAY gathered that over 138 households, the community clinic, two community schools, 16 commercial users and 11 productive users were benefitting from clean, sustainable energy.



Speaking at the event, Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, who was represented by the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Doris Uboh, stated that to sustain the scheme there was the need to ensure fair and affordable tariffs for the community.



Aliyu stated that with the establishment of a Rural Electricity Users Cooperative Society (REUCS), comprising indigenes of the community, to oversee the project’s maintenance and ensure its longevity, the programme was not likely to fail.

“A lot of funds have been sunk into this project, so you cannot expect it to be free. What you should expect is a reasonable tariff for the community to be able to afford it and gradually grow their business,” he said.



He argued that without some form of tariff, it will lead to the collapse of the project and it would remain unsustainable.

“If you give it for free, that means you want this place to collapse because you won’t be able to sustain it. And the sustainability plan, like we said earlier on, is to inaugurate a committee that will be made up of indigenes of this community. They will be trained on how to handle minor maintenance on the panels.

“So we do have plans to make sure that this goes a long way. The batteries of this project, the panels, we have plans in place to ensure the project’s sustainability,” Aliyu said.



The initiative executed through the Rural Electrification Agency under the REF Call 2 programme, aimed to provide clean, affordable, and reliable electricity to underserved communities in Nigeria.

Aliyu said that the off-grid, renewable energy ecosystem in Nigeria will continue to be a driving force for the Nigerian economy, stressing that through the multidimensional impact of the REA’s nationwide footprint, it was evident that the interventions in unserved and underserved communities were serving as catalysts to true sustainable development.



“The energy sector is going through a phase that is unprecedented in the sector’s history and at the REA, we are delighted to be tasked with a mandate that allows us to deliver real solutions to real life problems,” he added.



He said the project was just one out of the 51 mini-grids to be completed and activated under the 2nd Call of the scheme.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, represented by her Special Adviser, Michael Bawa, said the project had the potential to drive socioeconomic transformation in the community.



She said: “Beyond the illumination of a vibrant community such as Rafinzurfi, there is no doubt that the men, women, and children in this community will now experience socioeconomic transformation like never before. Electricity is a catalyst, and access to sustainable electricity creates opportunities and possibilities for previously unconnected citizens.

“This is why the work being done in rural communities by the REA further shows that the Federal Government of Nigeria is keen on leaving no one behind in the delivery of its developmental programs.”



In his remarks, the Chief Executive of NAYO Tropical Technology Limited, Anayo Okenwa , stressed that the project will not only curb rural-urban migration, but will help ensure youth employment in the area.

“This project has reversed rural-urban migration. The community is expanding, and we can see the kind of development electricity brings. We look forward to the expansion of the project. We want to thank the Rural Electrification Agency for their support to us and the development of electricity projects across the country,” he said.

Also speaking, the community leader of Rafinzurfi, Yunusa Musa, said that since the establishment of the community over 100 years ago, it was the first time the area was being supplied electricity.

“This project has now made us believe in the promises of the federal government. Indeed, this is a sign that the government has not forgotten the rural people of this country,” he stressed.