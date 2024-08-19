Northern Senators, Barau, Musa Extol  IBB’s Virtues at 83

*Natasha distributes 2,400 fertilizers to constituents

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, the Northern Senators Forum and the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, have rejoiced with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 83rd birthday.

The elder statesman, who was born in Minna, Niger State, on August 17, 1941, served as the country’s Military President from August 27, 1985, to August 26, 1993.



Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the former military leader played a significant role in advancing the country’s infrastructure.

He said the legacy projects of the former military leader would continue to benefit the Nigerian masses.



“He is one of our elder statesmen who played a significant role in fast-tracking the development of our beloved country.”

The Northerner Senators Forum (NSF), in a statement by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, said Babangida’s “selfless service to our great nation has left an indelible mark on our history.



“Your vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria led to the creation of 11 new states, promoting true federalism and development across the country.

“Your contributions to the growth of our nation are countless, from the development of the federal capital territory, Abuja, to the construction of the iconic Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, then the longest bridge in Africa.”



Musa, who represents Babangida in the Senate, described him as an inspiration to many Nigerians.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, thanked God for the life of Babangida, who has impacted positively in the lives of Nigerians across the country.

Musa noted the Babangida endeavours towards the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and other areas.



Meanwhile, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distributed four trucks of fertilisers to farmers as part of efforts to ensure food security and promote agriculture in her constituency.



The distribution, held at her country home in Ihima, Okehi, had in attendance the farmers’ unions from the five local government areas of the district; the Ebira Farmers’ Unions from neighboring states; the Ebira Peoples Association (EPA), as well as members of the Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo communities in Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan encouraged the farmers to register under union in their area to facilitate federal government interventions, emphasising that accurate data of farmers and their needs can only be obtained through verifiable records.



She disclosed that the intervention was brought by the federal government to support farmers.