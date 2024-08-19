NIBSS Celebrates Milestones and Strategic Growth, Holds AGM  

Nume Ekeghe

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) recently celebrated a year of significant milestones and strategic growth in the 2023 financial year.

Speaking at its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman, Board of Directors of NIBSS and Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Philip Ikeazor noted that despite facing economic challenges, they maintained its crucial role in the Nigerian payment system while pioneering innovations that set new benchmarks across the industry.

NIBSS in a statement noted that the AGM marked a significant milestone in the history of NIBSS, as it celebrated three decades of advancing Nigeria’s payment system and financial inclusion.

Addressing Shareholders, Board members and other stakeholders, Ikeazor expressed his satisfaction with the company’s resilience and performance amid challenging economic conditions.

Ikeazor said: “Our ability to navigate the complexities of 2023, while delivering on our mandate, is a testament to the strength of our leadership and the unwavering commitment of our team. NIBSS has not only sustained its critical role in the Nigerian payment system but has also pioneered innovations that are setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

He reiterated that 2023 was a year of significant achievements for NIBSS, driven by our commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s financial and payment infrastructure, one of the most notable achievements in 2023 was the successful launch of the AfriGO Card; the national domestic card scheme, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Expressing his excitement about the future, Mr. Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director/CEO of NIBSS, articulated his gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support. “As we close the 2023 financial year, I am filled with immense pride in what we have achieved together and the strides we have made in fortifying Nigeria’s payment infrastructure.