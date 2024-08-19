Hardship: Law Maker Empowers Constituents With SMEs Grants

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

To cushion the effect of hardship and to revitalise small businesses and enhance the livelihoods of his constituents, a member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Constituency Abdussamad Dasuki, has commenced the disbursement of grants to farmers, traders, and small and medium-scale entreprises.

The grant scheme according to Team Dasuki has already kicked off with the distributions of cheques to beneficiaries in Kuchi district, Kebbe Local Government.

The team further explained that it will visit markets, farms, and business hubs to identify and issue cheques to eligible SME owners.

It also disclosed that the initiative, is a fulfilled campaign promises aimed to boost local economies and bring governance closer to the people.

The team quoted the lawmaker as saying the exercise will be conducted monthly to ensure all SMEs in the constituency receive support.

Beneficiaries were granted sums ranging from N100,000 to N250,000, with categories including N250,000, N200,000, N150,000, and N100,000.

The team the move comes as a welcome relief to constituents facing hardship amidst the country’s economic challenges.

They explained that investing in local businesses, Dasuki demonstrates his commitment to driving growth and development in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency.