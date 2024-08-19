Flying Start for Rangers, Remo Stars in CAF CL

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s champions, Enugu Rangers, look one foot into the next round of the CAF Champions League following a valuable lone goal win against Zilimadjou ofComoros Island at the Godswill Akpabio in Uyo in the first leg of the first round of the tournament.

Fortunately for the Nigerian representative, it was the visiting Comoros side that were at home and it was Uwumiro Frank’s strike in the 22nd minute that settled the match.

Both teams will return to the same venue on Friday with Rangers playing home this time.

In Ikenne, NPFL runner up, Remo Stars for the first time in their five continental matches, convincingly won a CAF inter-club match and left the stadium smiling.

They beat favourites, AS FAR of Morocco 2-1 in a thrilling CAF Champions League first-round first-leg encounter at their stadium.

It was a match in which all goals came from headers. And for the first time in their continental adventure, Remo Stars scored a first half goal.

After taking a commanding performance in the opening of the match, Remo Stars went up with a perfect header from their captain, Nduka Junior who connected a free-kick by ‘master-of-assist’ Sodiq Ismail in the 19th minute.

It was the first time Remo Stars scored a first half goal in five continental matches.

Thereafter, they continued dominating the match with crisp and penetrating passes. Alas, most of the chances created were fluffed.

But late in the first half, the home side were lucky not to have conceded a penalty and few minutes later in the second half escaped another call but in the 50th minute, AS FAR levelled when Joel Beya was given a free header opportunity off a cross to put scorelines at 1-1.

Thereafter, the tempo changed and the Moroccans resorted to time-wasting tactics. But as it appeared they may get away with a 1-1 draw, Sodiq Ismail, a natural wingback did the unthinkable with a remarkable diving header that can go for television exhibition.

The master of assists has turned into a goal scorer, finishing the game with an assist and a goal.

The return leg comes up on Sunday in Rabat as Remo Stars strive to cross the first-round barrier for the first time.