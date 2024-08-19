FG Supports 300 IDPs to Farm on 150 Hectares Donated by Plateau State Govt

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has supported 300 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with stipends to engage in farming on a 150 hectares of farmland in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State for an initial period of five years.



The government, through the Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, explained that the initiative was done in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.



Represented by the NCFRMI Director, Internally Displaced Persons, Fatima Mamman Daura, Ahmed said the first phase of the scheme would be carried out in Nasarawa, Plateau and Yobe States, respectively, and would be expanded to other states with a significant IDPs population.



Ahmed said the government would provide security for the farmers through the services of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Agro Rangers.

“We are here in Bassa Local Government to launch the second phase of the Renewed Hope Project for Internally Displaced Persons.

“So, we are partnering communities where we have significant IDPs population. The first phase was launched in Nasarawa State. We are here in Plateau State launching the second phase.



“The NCFRMI and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security provided the inputs to cultivate the lands. Of course, the NCFRMI profiled the IDPs with cash grants.

“The private sector provides the off takers who will now sell the produce after harvesting grains and put money in the hands of IDPs and contribute to food security. We are hoping to restore livelihoods through agriculture.”