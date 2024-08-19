Edo PDP Decries Alleged Unlawful Arrest of Party Chieftains by the Police

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial polls in Edo State, the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged bias by Nigerian Police Force to circumvent the outcome of the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said the police had been showing their bias through incessant harassment and unlawful intimidation of chieftains of the party.

Director-General Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council, Matthew Iduoriye-kemwen, who made the allegation at a press briefing in Benin-City, said it has become imperative to highlight the disturbing pattern of harassment, unlawful arrest, and the kidnap of chieftains of the Edo State chapter of the PDP across the three senatorial districts of the state by some policemen suspected to be from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja who are believed to have been paid huge sums of money by the APC.

He further said that these police officers allegedly led by one CSP Ibrahim Angbasa, have been operating outside the scope of their job, carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons and moving around the state in Hummer buses and Hilux vans, to harass and abduct our party chieftains across the state.

“These policemen are said to be deployed by one DC Sanusi Muhammad of the IRT, Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

“Another police officer, DC Patrick Ejedawe, from Uromi, Edo Central, popularly called “Citadel”, is also said to be in active connivance with these unauthorised police officers to carry out this dastardly acts in the State.

“These policemen have since the onset of their sinister operations arrested some of our party members, including Mr Amos Tom , and Hon. Kingsley Osahon, the Councilors representing Ward 10 in Esan North East Local Government Area, along with several others whose whereabouts are currently unknown,” he alleged.

According to him, “We are also aware that they have compiled a list of prominent PDP chieftains from across the state’s three senatorial districts, and even procured fake court warrants of arrest with names of PDP members, whom they plan to abduct to weaken the PDP ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

“Among the names believed to be on this list include: Chief Odion Olaye, Chief Francis Inegbiniki, Chief B. Olukoga, Mr Festus Osaigbovo, Dr. Kelly Inedegbor, Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area, among others whose identities have yet to be confirmed.”

Iduoriyekemwen noted that it is rather unfortunate that while the PDP is diligently working, moving from ward to ward and local government to local government actively campaigning across various platforms, articulating their programmes and initiatives for the people of Edo State, the APC is attempting to weaponise the police against the people because they know they have a defective and unmarketable candidate and cannot win under any circumstance in a free, fair and credible election, adding that the party’s only strategy is to use what they term federal might to harass and intimidate opposition parties into submission in their quest to secure electoral victory through subterfuge.

He said: “The Police officers, who are being compromised to do the wishes of the APC, must remember that they are funded by tax payer’s money and must not allow themselves to be used by the APC against the people, in pursuit of their selfish political gains. The Nigeria Police is for all Nigerians and not for some powerful members of the ruling party in the federal government.

“At the rally held in one of the senatorial districts, the former Deputy Governor, Hon Philip Shuaibu was boasting and issuing threats to the PDP, daring them to come out that day if they have two heads.

“He even boasted that only one act from him has sent the PDP hiding and further said there are scenes 2-5 loading. This has given credence to our shouts that what the APC sponsored and committed at the airport and on airport road in Benin on 18/07/2024 the day he came to try to violently take over office, was scripted from Abuja with the APC gubernatorial candidate.

“It is pertinent to note that the days in which political parties win elections by wanton intimidation are far gone and Edo people are going to stand firm in resistance to any form of harassment and intimidation by any group or persons, no matter how highly placed.

“We also want to categorically state that the Nigeria Police Force is not on the ballot for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, as it now appears to us that we are now contesting against the APC/ The Nigeria Police.

It is therefore, important that they, in the interest of peace and security in the state and country, read the mood of the nation and conduct themselves professionally as we approach the elections and ensure that they maintain law and order which is their constitutional responsibility.

“We believe that this devious resort to harassment and intimidation is a recipe for anarchy and we are therefore, calling on the Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 5, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and other security agencies to step in and stop these harassments and intimidation by these suspected band of APC police operatives believed to be on illegal duty, to prevent a descent to anarchy in the State.

“We also call on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), other stakeholders and the international community to turn their attention to Edo State and take note of this rather disturbing pattern of harassment and intimidation by the police as sponsored by the APC in the build-up to the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 21.

“Efforts must be intensified to monitor activities leading up to the elections to ensure that government institutions, especially the police, do not undermine the wishes of the people at the polls.

As a responsible Party and campaign Organization, we shall continue to abide by the rules of engagement as spelt out in the constitution and the Electoral Act. We will continue to market our candidates to the Edo People and resist every form of harassment and intimidation by any institution or agency of government.

“One thing is sure, come September 21, Edo people will come out en-masse to show their resolve to remain under the umbrella of the PDP in the State by casting their votes for the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and will stay to defend their votes, and no amount of threat, intimidation and harassment will stop the people or hinder the defeat that awaits the APC at the polls.”