Dun & Bradstreet’s Vend-R Connects over 5,000 Nigerian Vendors to Enterprise Clients

Dun & Bradstreet’s Vend-R platform has said that it his successfully connected over 5,000 vendors to clients in Nigeria. Dun & Bradstreet is a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

In a statement, it said the Vend-R platform has become a cornerstone for procurement teams seeking to optimise supply chain operations and mitigate risks.

Country Manager at Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria, Womo Diriyai, said: “We are incredibly proud of Vend-R’s success in Nigeria. Our goal is to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive. By connecting buyers and suppliers seamlessly, Vend-R is driving operational efficiency and risk reduction.

“Vend-R offers a comprehensive suite of features, including vendor qualification, performance management, and supplier risk assessment. The platform also enables compliance and legal teams to conduct thorough screenings of suppliers, shareholders, and directors against global watchlists and adverse media coverage. “Leading Nigerian companies, such as Ikeja Electric, Mobil, Walter Smith, and Nigerian Breweries, have adopted Vend-R to streamline their procurement processes and enhance supplier management.

“Our partnership with Dun & Bradstreet has been instrumental in optimizing our supply chain,” said an official at Ikeja Electric. “Vend-R has significantly improved vendor pre-qualification and registration, allowing us to focus on core business activities.”

Dun & Bradstreet remains committed to supporting Nigerian businesses by providing innovative solutions that drive growth and sustainability.