Adejumo Tennis Complex Hosts Age Group Tennis Meet

The Adejumo Tennis Complex in Egbeda, Lagos will from Monday (today) host the second edition of the Chief Gbolahan Odele age group tennis tournament.

According to the organisers, Badejo Sports, over 120 junior tennis players are expected to participate in the talent hunt initiative.

Head of the organizing team, Coach Dele Badejo told our correspondent at the weekend that this year’s edition would be an upgrade of the first one which took place at GRA, Ikeja.

Coach Badejo said the sponsor of the tournament, Chief Gbolahan Odele, has huge expectations of the competition because of his love for the youths.

“The sponsor, Chief Odele, loves the youth and he believes in the catch them young idea. His target is to get future champions for Nigeria in the years ahead,” Badejo said.

“We have prepared very well for this and I can assure you that the young ones would have a great time in the competition.”

The tournament is staged for Boys and Girls between the ages of 12 and 16. There will be U-12, U-14 and U-16 competitions in the male and female cadres.

The competition which has attractive prizes at stake ends on August 24th.