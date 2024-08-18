  • Sunday, 18th August, 2024

Rémy Cointreau Partners with Josien Mercantile for Strategic Distribution in Nigeria

Life & Style | 8 hours ago

Premium lifestyle brand Rémy Cointreau has entered into a new strategic distribution partnership with Josien Mercantile, a leading distribution and logistics partner in Nigeria.

The partnership coincides with Rémy Martin’s 300th anniversary and marks a significant milestone for Rémy Cointreau as it seeks to accelerate the long-term development of its portfolio in the Nigerian drinks market.

“We are delighted to partner with Josien Mercantile as our new distributor in the Nigerian market and look forward to developing the Rémy Cointreau portfolio of brands in Nigeria, which is a highly strategic and valued market for our business,” CEO EMEA, APAC and GTR, Ian McLernon noted.

Expressing similar sentiments, Managing Director AMEI (Africa, Middle East and India) and CIS, Svetlana Naumova said, “Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for Nigerian consumers. We’re also thrilled by the timing of this partnership, as it marks a significant milestone in Rémy Cointreau’s journey in Nigeria, coinciding beautifully with the global celebration of Rémy Martin’s 300th anniversary.”

The 300-year celebration will be marked by a rollout of activities, including a grand event in Lagos, featuring exclusive performances and high-profile guests.

“Rémy Martin is a brand with deep roots in our company’s history. The partnership with Rémy Cointreau reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our belief in the timeless quality of the brands that Rémy Cointreau represents. We are excited to bring this legacy forward, continuing to serve our customers with the very best,” Managing Director, Josien Mercantile Limited, Alexandra Ohu concluded. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.