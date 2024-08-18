Rémy Cointreau Partners with Josien Mercantile for Strategic Distribution in Nigeria

Premium lifestyle brand Rémy Cointreau has entered into a new strategic distribution partnership with Josien Mercantile, a leading distribution and logistics partner in Nigeria.

The partnership coincides with Rémy Martin’s 300th anniversary and marks a significant milestone for Rémy Cointreau as it seeks to accelerate the long-term development of its portfolio in the Nigerian drinks market.

“We are delighted to partner with Josien Mercantile as our new distributor in the Nigerian market and look forward to developing the Rémy Cointreau portfolio of brands in Nigeria, which is a highly strategic and valued market for our business,” CEO EMEA, APAC and GTR, Ian McLernon noted.

Expressing similar sentiments, Managing Director AMEI (Africa, Middle East and India) and CIS, Svetlana Naumova said, “Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for Nigerian consumers. We’re also thrilled by the timing of this partnership, as it marks a significant milestone in Rémy Cointreau’s journey in Nigeria, coinciding beautifully with the global celebration of Rémy Martin’s 300th anniversary.”

The 300-year celebration will be marked by a rollout of activities, including a grand event in Lagos, featuring exclusive performances and high-profile guests.

“Rémy Martin is a brand with deep roots in our company’s history. The partnership with Rémy Cointreau reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our belief in the timeless quality of the brands that Rémy Cointreau represents. We are excited to bring this legacy forward, continuing to serve our customers with the very best,” Managing Director, Josien Mercantile Limited, Alexandra Ohu concluded.