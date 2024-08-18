  • Sunday, 18th August, 2024

QNET’s Bernhard H. Mayer Unveils Alto Ceramic Collection

Bernhard H. Mayer, QNET’s prestigious luxury brand, has launched its newest Swiss-made timepiece collection, Alto Ceramic. 

This exquisite series harmoniously blends innovative design with everyday elegance, setting a new standard in versatile luxury.

Inspired by the timeless contrast of piano keys, the Alto Ceramic Collection is available in classic black and white. The watches feature a high-polish ceramic case and bracelet, offering a lustrous finish that’s both scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic. This careful material selection underscores Bernhard H. Mayer’s commitment to both aesthetics and wearer comfort.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, emphasized the collection’s adaptability: “Alto Ceramic embodies our vision of contemporary luxury. These timepieces effortlessly transition from day to night, meeting the demands of today’s dynamic lifestyles while maintaining an air of sophistication.”

The Alto Ceramic Collection showcases meticulous craftsmanship:

Ceramic case and bracelet with folding clasp buckle

Wave-patterned dial with luminous white indexes

Sapphire crystal featuring anti-reflective coating

Reliable Swiss Quartz movement

Available in 36mm and 42mm diameters

Kuna says, “’Hit the Right Note’ isn’t just a tagline—it’s a promise. The Alto Ceramic Collection’s minimalist design and high-quality construction make it suitable for any occasion, from business meetings to formal events.”

In line with growing environmental concerns, the Alto Ceramic Collection utilizes ceramic materials known for their durability and eco-friendly properties. This choice aligns with research from the American Ceramic Society, highlighting ceramic’s superiority in watchmaking due to its biocompatibility and resistance to wear and corrosion.

