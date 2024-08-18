Police Deny Owing Inspectors Arrears of Salary, Say Claim Mischievous

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja



The Nigerian Police Force yesterday dismissed a trending report that the leadership of the Force was owing inspectors salary arrears.

The police leadership said the report was not only mischievous and unfounded, but a calculated attempt to malign the Force.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police as an institution operate a structured and disciplined entity, adhering to established principles and professional standards.



Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force has described a misleading publication propagated by a group of journalists, claiming that some Police Inspectors approached them at their correspondent chapel, in Uyo, to express grievances and protest against the non-payment of their promotion salary increments over a specified duration, as mischievous, unfounded and a calculated attempt to malign the police.



“It is important to emphasise that the Nigeria Police Force operates as a structured and disciplined entity, adhering to established principles and professional standards. Consequently, any grievances raised by members of the Force are constantly attended to and channeled to the right authorities for action.”

He said the police was taken aback by the referred publication from a group of journalists in Akwa Ibom State, labelling private conversations with some police friends as protest, whereas such complaints are unknown to the police authority.



According to him, “it is crystal clear that neither the office of the Inspector General of Police nor the Nigeria Police Force is accountable and responsible for the salary disbursements; this responsibility lies with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), under the Federal Ministry of Finance. The reports issued by these journalists are not only distressing but also targeted at tarnishing the reputation of the police force or the office of the Inspector-General of Police for reasons best known to them.



“It is, however, fundamental to reiterate that should any policeman have issues with his or her payment of salaries, he should take such up with his box keeper or MSS officer who liaises with the IPPIS desk officers for rectification. We are convinced that no serving officer of the police in Akwa Ibom State or any part of the country would stage a protest on the non-payment of salary as our officers are aware of the process to address such sensitive matters”.



Adejobi stressed that the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, encouraged all personnel with welfare-related concerns to reach out to the appropriate authorities within their respective commands or formations, thereby avoiding any actions that could bring disrepute to the Force.

He also urged journalists to refrain from publishing unfounded and unconfirmed stories that seek to undermine the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force for personal gain like the one under reference from the Akwa Ibom chapter.