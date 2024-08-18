NPFL Clubs Encouraged to Set up Websites

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has mandated clubs to set up websites and support social media platforms to drive engagement and secure additional revenue streams from such platforms.

This was part of the decisions reached at a one-day summit for club media directors, which held in Makurdi, Benue State on Friday.

The summit was declared open by the Executive Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, who directed that the completion date for the rehabilitation of the Aper Aku Stadium, home ground of Lobi Stars be brought forward to eight weeks from ten weeks.

Alia also promised to reconstruct the Gboko Township Stadium and other sporting facilities in the state. He also announced the purchase of three buses for Lobi Stars and promised that all outstanding payments would be made.

At an interactive session with the Club Media Directors, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Prince Davidson Owumi informed the participants that a letter would be written to clubs that are yet to set up websites to do so within one month.

Owunmi also advised the Media Officers to invest in personal development in order to improve their skillset and contribute qualitatively to the development of their club’s engagement with their fans and communities.

Resource persons at the workshop include the NPFL Director of Media, Harry Iwuala, who spoke on becoming an effective club media officer .

There were also presentations by Andrew Randa who dwelt on deploying multimedia tools to improve functions of the club media. Barrister Uche Egbe, the NPFL Head of Legal and Compliance, explained relevant codes of the Framework and Rules guiding the conduct of club officers.

Other speakers at the event were Lazarus Ibeabuchi, Head of Public Relations at StarTimes, and Andrew Ekejiuba of GTI Assets Management.