Katsina CSO Demands Prosecution of Nationals Involved in Protest

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A civil society organisation (CSO), Katsina Concerned Citizens for Good Governance (KCCGG), has called on the Federal Government to investigate and prosecute foreign nationals arrested in connection with the recent #EndBadGovernance protest.

In a statement issued to journalists Saturday by its Chairman, Yakubu Muhammed, the CSO said foreign interference in the Nigerian political landscape undermines the nation’s sovereignty and poses threats to development.

The CSO said the arrested nationals and others involved in the protest should be prosecuted in courts of competent jurisdictions to demonstrate Nigeria’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of threat to its national sovereignty.

It explained that persistent foreign interference is undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty and represents a grave challenge that threatens the nation’s security and economic development.

The group added that the Federal Government should monitor the activities of foreign nationals and their government, as well as improve security around sensitive national symbols and infrastructure in the country.

The CSO admonished the Federal Government to also engage diplomatic missions in the country and ensure they understand the seriousness of the actions to prevent future occurrences.

The statement added: “The coalition of civil society groups in Katsina, under the auspices of Katsina Concerned Citizen for Good Governance (KCCGG) expressed deep concern over recent incidents involving foreign nationals that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of our dear nation.

“In particular, the incidents involve individuals who have been arrested for actions potentially harmful to Nigeria and those who have displayed disrespect by raising foreign flags, notably the Russian flag, while desecrating the Nigerian flag.

“These actions are a direct affront to the peace, security, and values of Nigeria, highlighting the need for a decisive response to uphold national dignity and sovereignty. Consequently, KCCGG calls on the Federal Governance to investigate all foreign nationals arrested in connection with these activities.”

They, however, urged the federal and state governments to revisit economic policies and provide relief to the teeming masses.