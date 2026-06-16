What Nigeria’s Oil Industry Can Teach Corporate Nigeria About ESG

Obodo Ejiro

For decades, if there was any sector in Nigeria where Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations mattered, it was the oil and gas industry.



Long before ESG became a boardroom buzzword, operators in the upstream sector were already grappling with issues that today sit at the heart of ESG frameworks: environmental stewardship, host community relations, worker safety, governance, and stakeholder engagement.



Even then, the consequences of getting these issues wrong were often immediate and costly. Community unrest, operational disruptions, environmental incidents, regulatory sanctions, and reputational damage demonstrated that profitability could not be separated from responsible business practices.



In many ways, the industry provided Nigeria’s earliest lessons on the importance of balancing commercial success with social responsibility and environmental accountability.



Today, those expectations have spread to other sectors. Banks, manufacturers, telecommunications companies, logistics firms, technology companies, and consumer goods businesses are now being judged not only by the profits they generate, but also by how responsibly they operate.



Customers, investors, regulators, employees, and host communities increasingly expect greater transparency, stronger governance, measurable social impact, and clearer environmental commitments.



This slow but steady shift reflects a broader transformation in the way business success is measured. For much of the past century, revenue growth, profit margins, and market share were the dominant indicators of corporate performance. Today, a different set of questions is shaping investment decisions, corporate reputation, and long-term competitiveness.



Interestingly, these questions sit at the heart of ESG principles—a framework that is rapidly becoming one of the most important determinants of corporate success, especially in more developed countries.



Even in Nigeria, where businesses are navigating economic uncertainty, heightened investor scrutiny, and evolving regulatory expectations, ESG is no longer a peripheral issue reserved for sustainability reports. It is becoming a core business imperative.



ESG Is Risk Management



One of the most important lessons Nigeria’s oil and gas industry offers is that ESG is fundamentally about risk management. For years, operators have understood that environmental incidents, governance failures, and stakeholder conflicts can threaten business continuity just as much as market conditions or operational challenges.



The Niger Delta provides a powerful example. Decades of environmental disputes, community tensions, and stakeholder conflicts repeatedly disrupted operations, resulting in production losses, legal disputes, project delays, and reputational damage. These experiences demonstrated that organisations ignore ESG issues at their peril.



The lesson extends beyond oil and gas. Weak governance increases exposure to undesrirable outcomes, and operational failures. Poor stakeholder relations can trigger public backlash and regulatory scrutiny. Environmental negligence can result in sanctions, remediation costs, and reputational harm.



History offers broader examples. The collapse of Enron remains one of the most cited examples of governance failure. Once regarded as one of the world’s most innovative companies, it collapsed under the weight of accounting fraud, weak oversight, and ethical failures, destroying billions of dollars in shareholder value.



For Corporate Nigeria, the message is clear: ESG is not merely about corporate image. It is about protecting enterprise value, strengthening resilience, and managing risk before it becomes a crisis.



Stakeholder Engagement Is a Business Necessity



Perhaps no sector in Nigeria understands stakeholder engagement better than oil and gas.



For decades, operators have had to build and maintain relationships with host communities, regulators, government agencies, traditional institutions, investors, employees, contractors, and civil society groups. Experience has shown that operational success depends not only on technical capability but also on maintaining trust among diverse stakeholder groups.



Many of the industry’s challenges have stemmed from stakeholder concerns that were not adequately addressed. Conversely, some of its greatest successes have been achieved where engagement, dialogue, and collaboration were prioritised. In more recent years, the indigenous oil companies have done a good job at this.



This lesson is increasingly relevant across industries. Financial institutions, manufacturers, logistics companies, and technology firms are discovering that stakeholder expectations are changing rapidly. Customers expect transparency. Employees want purpose-driven workplaces. Regulators demand accountability. Communities expect responsible corporate behaviour.



Organisations that engage stakeholders proactively are often better positioned to anticipate risks, identify opportunities, and sustain long-term growth. Stakeholder engagement is therefore no longer a communications function alone; it is a strategic business capability.



Capital Increasingly Follows Sustainability



Another lesson from the oil and gas industry is that access to capital is becoming increasingly linked to sustainability performance.



Investors around the world are paying closer attention to environmental risks, governance structures, and social impact. Sustainable investment assets have grown significantly over the past decade, making ESG considerations an increasingly important factor in capital allocation decisions.



This shift carries important implications for Africa. The continent requires substantial investment to address infrastructure deficits, energy needs, and climate adaptation challenges. However, access to that capital increasingly depends on demonstrating credible sustainability strategies, transparent governance systems, and measurable outcomes.



Nigeria has already recognised this trend through the adoption of international sustainability reporting standards and increasing emphasis on corporate disclosures. Investors are looking beyond financial performance alone. They want assurance that organisations can manage risk, adapt to change, and create long-term value.

Additionally, in more recent times, the conversation around international buyers prioritizing crude that was produced with ESG considerations is growing.



The implication for Corporate Nigeria is straightforward. ESG performance is increasingly influencing investor confidence, financing opportunities, and market competitiveness. Organisations that embed sustainability into strategy are likely to be better positioned to attract investment and business partners in the years ahead.



Safety Is About Culture, Not Just Compliance



The oil and gas industry’s long-standing focus on safety offers another important lesson.



Traditionally, workplace safety was viewed primarily through a physical lens. Companies invested heavily in procedures, protective equipment, engineering controls, and safety systems designed to reduce accidents and injuries.



These investments remain essential. However, global thinking about safety has evolved. Increasing attention is now being paid to psychological wellbeing, workplace culture, leadership behaviour, and employee trust.



The World Health Organisation estimates that depression and anxiety cost the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars in lost productivity annually. More organisations are recognising that psychological safety and employee wellbeing are not separate from business performance; they are central to it.



In high-risk sectors such as oil and gas, safety outcomes depend not only on procedures but also on communication, trust, and culture. Employees must feel empowered to report concerns, raise issues, and challenge unsafe practices without fear.



This lesson applies across all sectors. The future of workplace safety will be defined as much by culture as by compliance. Organisations that invest in employee wellbeing, trust, and inclusive leadership are likely to experience stronger engagement, higher productivity, and better operational outcomes.



ESG Works Best When Embedded Across the Business



Perhaps the most important lesson from the oil and gas industry is that ESG cannot exist in isolation.



Across leading organisations, ESG responsibilities are increasingly shared across sustainability teams, risk management functions, legal departments, compliance units, corporate affairs teams, and executive leadership.



What were once separate responsibilities are becoming integrated components of a broader organisational framework designed to improve accountability, strengthen governance, manage risk, and support long-term business sustainability.



This convergence reflects a growing recognition that sustainability risks are often governance risks, while governance failures frequently create environmental and social consequences. As a result, many organisations are moving towards integrated ESG oversight structures at both management and board levels.



At Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, ESG is viewed not as a reporting obligation but as a core business principle that informs operational and strategic decision-making. The company maintains a comprehensive ESG policy that provides direction on environmental stewardship, stakeholder engagement, workforce wellbeing, governance standards, and sustainable business growth.



The policy influences multiple aspects of business operations, from stakeholder engagement and workforce practices to customer interactions and decision-making processes. This approach reflects a broader truth: ESG creates value when it is embedded in the way an organisation operates rather than treated as a standalone initiative.



Back to the Future



There is a Yoruba proverb that says: “A kì í jogún ilé kí a pa á tán” which is interpreted “one does not inherit a house and destroy it.”



Long before ESG became part of global business vocabulary, African societies understood the importance of stewardship, responsibility, and sustainability. Today, those principles are being reinforced by market realities.



The future of ESG in Nigeria will not be determined solely by multinational corporations or regulatory directives. It will be shaped by how effectively businesses integrate sustainability into everyday decisions, operational processes, governance systems, and workplace culture.



For organisations that make that transition successfully, ESG will become more than a compliance framework. It will become a source of resilience, investment attractiveness, and long-term competitiveness.



The question facing Nigerian businesses is no longer whether ESG matters. Investors, regulators, employees, customers, and communities have already answered that question. The real challenge is whether organisations can move quickly enough to embed ESG into the way they operate before the market demands it as a condition for doing business.



The oil and gas industry has spent decades learning these lessons. Corporate Nigeria would do well to pay attention.

*Ejiro is the Corporate Communications Manager at Pinnacle Oil and Gas.