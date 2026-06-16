How HYPREP’s Intervention is Transforming Ogoniland a Decade After 

Blessing Ibunge reports that 10 years after the launch of the Ogoni Cleanup, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) says its interventions are beginning to deliver tangible environmental, social and economic benefits across Ogoniland, bringing renewed hope to communities once devastated by decades of oil pollution

For many years, the people of Ogoniland in Rivers State lived with the consequences of environmental degradation caused by oil exploration and repeated hydrocarbon spills. Polluted soil, contaminated groundwater and destroyed livelihoods became defining realities for many communities.

Today, however, residents are witnessing signs of recovery as the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) advances the implementation of the Ogoni Cleanup Programme.

The cleanup exercise was formally launched by the Federal Government at the Bodo waterfront on 2 June 2016, while the HYPREP Project Coordination Office was established in February 2017 to oversee and coordinate the implementation process.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the cleanup initiative and the establishment of the project office, HYPREP Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, reflected on the progress recorded so far and outlined how the intervention is gradually restoring both the environment and livelihoods in Ogoniland.

According to him, the project has continued to record significant milestones through the active participation of Ogoni communities and collaboration with regulators, government agencies, International Oil Companies (IOCs), civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

He expressed appreciation to local and international partners for their support and reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to fully restoring the hydrocarbon-impacted environment and rebuilding livelihoods in affected communities.

“The project’s transformative actions are evident in key milestones across the thematic areas highlighted thus,” Zabbey stated.

Advancing Environmental Remediation

At the heart of HYPREP’s mandate is the restoration of lands and ecosystems damaged by hydrocarbon contamination.

According to Zabbey, substantial progress has been made in remediating sites identified by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“The Project Coordinator disclosed that we have closed out 30 of the 65 sites that UNEP investigated and recommended for remediation. Currently, 17 medium-risk complex sites are being remediated, while detailed site characterisation of the remaining 18 high-risk complex sites is progressing towards scoping for remediation execution.”

Beyond land remediation, HYPREP has intensified efforts to restore mangrove ecosystems, which play a critical role in supporting biodiversity and sustaining local fishing communities.

Prof. Zabbey explained that the project is leading what is regarded as the world’s largest restoration of oil-degraded mangroves.

According to him, “As of today, a total of 1,537,885 mangrove seedlings of different species (red, white and black) have been planted. The successful cleanup of over 1,000 hectares of shoreline and the restoration of 560 hectares with thriving, multi-species mangroves are stimulating biodiversity recovery and enhancing local fisheries. Phase 2 of the shoreline cleanup and mangrove restoration is underway.”

Improving Water Supply and Healthcare

Access to clean water and quality healthcare remains a major component of HYPREP’s intervention strategy.

Prof. Zabbey disclosed that the project is steadily moving towards achieving comprehensive potable water coverage across Ogoniland.

“Forty-nine communities have so far been reticulated through multiple water schemes and booster stations designed to deliver safe drinking water across Ogoni, as well as through the construction of wind-powered water facilities in sparsely populated communities to foster inclusivity.”

He also highlighted progress in healthcare infrastructure.

“The Ogoni Specialist Hospital and the 43-bed cottage hospital are nearing completion, significantly enhancing local healthcare delivery. We have strengthened three hospitals and a health centre, while an additional four health facilities in Ogoni are currently being strengthened through renovation and the supply of state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“To enhance emergency and referral services, HYPREP has donated five ambulances to four general hospitals and one health centre in Ogoni, even as the project conducts periodic medical outreaches in the area. We have launched a three-year comprehensive human health biomonitoring study in Ogoniland. The study is being carried out by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).”

Empowering People Through Skills and Jobs

Beyond environmental restoration, HYPREP says it is investing heavily in people through skills acquisition, job creation and economic empowerment initiatives.

Prof. Zabbey noted that the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration by integrating environmental cleanup with human capacity development.

“Under the current administration, HYPREP has transformed the socio-ecological landscape of Ogoniland through the Ogoni Cleanup. The project has been brought closer to the people through the initiation of people-centred programmes. Prominent among them are the creation of over 7,000 direct jobs and the training of Ogoni youths and women in high-demand skills in creative arts, cabin crew services, seafaring, and mechatronics.

“Other high-demand skills training programmes initiated for Ogoni youths and women include commercial diving and underwater welding, mud logging, full stack development, cybersecurity, GIS and cloud mapping, rigging, among others. HYPREP has also trained 5,000 Ogoni youths and women in 21 skill sets, including argon welding and metal fabrication, offshore/onshore operations, crane operation, solar panel and CCTV installation, and data analytics, and has provided beneficiaries with start-up kits.

“To build local capacity in environmental management, the project has established 31 environmental clubs in secondary schools, initiated a robust internship programme for undergraduates, and trained over 2,500 Ogoni youths with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) certification, who are community workers at various HYPREP shoreline cleanup and mangrove restoration sites. The socio-economic study of Ogoni has been completed, and the study report will be launched in the coming weeks.

“Other social impact initiatives include the award of educational support grants and scholarships to over 1,000 Ogoni undergraduate and postgraduate students, business support grants to 60 SMEs, and training for 300 people living with special needs across five skill sets. HYPREP’s engagement of 1,000 youths in civil security, as a non-kinetic security approach, and the proactiveness of the Central Representative Advisory Committee (CRAC) in land dispute mediation and conflict resolution have enhanced peacebuilding and security in Ogoniland. Equally, the robust engagement with ex-artisanal refiners in Ogoni is yielding social, economic and environmental dividends.”

Renewed Hope for Ogoniland

Established in response to the extensive environmental and socio-economic damage caused by decades of oil exploration, HYPREP was designed to implement the recommendations of the UNEP report on Ogoniland and restore communities affected by pollution.

Ten years after the launch of the cleanup exercise, the project says its interventions are delivering measurable results across environmental remediation, healthcare, potable water supply, skills development, job creation and community empowerment.

While significant work remains, the progress recorded so far reflects a gradual but steady effort to restore environmental integrity, improve socio-economic wellbeing and build a more sustainable future for the people of Ogoniland.