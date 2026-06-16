Lagos Police Impound Over 50 Vehicles for Covered, Defaced and Missing Number Plates

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has impounded more than 50 vehicles in a statewide enforcement operation targeting motorists driving with covered, defaced or missing number plates.

Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, who led the exercise alongside senior officers, said the operation followed a public warning issued to motorists to comply with vehicle registration regulations.

CP Fatai explained that the command had given motorists ample notice before the commencement of enforcement.

“I think all of you are aware of the press release we issued on covered plate numbers and vehicles without plate numbers.

“Since last week, we have been sensitising motorists to ensure their plate numbers are properly displayed and not covered. We clearly informed the public that enforcement would begin today.”

According to him, police operatives carried out coordinated operations across different parts of Lagos State, leading to the impoundment of nearly 50 vehicles within a few hours.

“Personally, I went out with my officers, including DCs, ACs, Area Commanders and DPOs. We clamped down on motorists who refused to comply,” he said.

The police commissioner warned that the enforcement would continue and that no category of motorists would be exempted, except those permitted under the law.

He stressed that the operation was necessary for public safety and crime prevention, noting that covered or missing number plates make it difficult to identify vehicles involved in criminal activities.

“Punishment is the reward for breaking the law,” CP Fatai said.

He explained that vehicles without visible registration numbers pose significant security risks, as they can be used for criminal activities without easy identification.

“When number plates are covered or removed, it becomes difficult for surveillance cameras and security agencies to trace such vehicles, even in cases of robbery or theft,” he said.

The commissioner added that the operation was not intended to punish motorists unfairly but to strengthen security and ensure accountability on the roads.

He urged motorists to comply fully with vehicle registration laws, warning that continued violations would attract stricter sanctions.

“This is a warning to all motorists. What may look like a minor issue can have serious security implications,” he added.

The Lagos State Police Command said the enforcement exercise would continue across the state as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and improve road safety.