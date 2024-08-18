CAF CONFEDERATION CUP: El Kanemi Walk Tight Rope with Late Draw Against Dadje FC

*Rangers, Remo Stars begin continent campaign at home

Femi Solaja

ElKanemi Warriors opening game in the CAF Confederation Cup against Beninoise side Dadje FC ended in a stalemate yesterday.

The Maiduguri-based side left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw in their Preliminary Round First Leg encounter with Dadje FC at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

After trailing behind at half time via Bless Salassi 30th minute opener, ElKanemi got the equaliser at the death courtesy of Ajiji Samuel.

Qualification for the next round will be played next Saturday at Stade de I’Amitie General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou.

El-Kanemi Warriors are featuring on the continent for the 3rd time in their history; their 1st since the 1993 CAF Cup Winners where they lost 1-0 to Al-Ahly in the semi-final.

Elsewhere in the CAF Champions League today, Enugu Rangers FC, will battle Comoros Islands side, U.S Zilimadjou, in the first leg, first preliminary round fixture at the God’s will Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Flying Antelopes led by the double award-winning coach of the season, Fidelis Ilechukwu, and his players landed in the Akwa Ibom State capital in very high mood, ready to defend the badge of the club and the flag of the nation, Nigeria in their return to continental football after four seasons.

Captain of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Ugwueze Chinemerem, is optimistic about getting a good result ahead of the return leg that has been fixed for Friday, August 23, 2024, at the same facility, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, as he said, in a chat, “We respect our opponent but we shall do the needful, by God’s special grace, on the field of play. We have intensified our training since the preparation for the new season started and with the level of motivation in our team, we shall come out with a good result.”

Nigeria’s other team in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars will be home to Moroccan side, FAR Rabat at their Ikenne Stadium fortress. This will be Remo Stars third time in the continent. Although the 2022 and 2023 seasons witnessed early exit, it remains to be seen how the Kunle Soname wards hope to navigate their outing this time around.