Kumuyi Tasks Women on Positive Change Agents

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Bible Ministry, Dr. William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has tasked women to be change agents in order to contribute to societal growth.

Kumuyi spoke at the opening session of the Global Women Conference organised by Change Makers International Initiative (CMI) with the theme: ‘Driving Positive Change and Social Impact’ held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



The General Superintendent who is the convener of CMI, a non-denominational and nonreligious group, stressed that as mothers, women have key roles to play in raising up their children to become good leaders in future.



Quoting from the books of Proverbs Chapter 14 verse 34 and Exodus Chapter 2, Kumuyi posited that as change makers, women have to be thinkers, action-oriented, watchful, strategists, thoughtful timers, emotionally stable and reliable restorers.

Kumuyi who exemplified the roles Miriam and Moses’s mother played in not just keeping Moses alive but preparing him to lead the Israelites out of slavery, further stressed that women must be methodical mentors, objective optimists, transformational teachers, hopeful helpers, exemplary educator, and resilient trainers.



Speaking earlier, Niger Delta activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, stressed the need for women to actively participate in the decision making processes in Nigeria so as to achieve the desired change.

She stated that women are most vulnerable to bad governance and global issues, especially environmental pollution and climate change.

“We are all here as women who are dedicated to driving positive change that future generations will be proud of.

“The problems we face today both globally and locally are immense. There are wars, there are health crises, there are climate changes, hunger, insecurity and of course, corruption.

“In Nigeria we are grappling with poverty, corruption, moral decay, poverty and lack of accountability – lack of accountability to ourselves and society and lack of accountability by people who are in charge of our day-to-day living,” she stated.

Briggs however took a swipe at those who cheat even in market places, saying that corruption is engendered from the grassroots and submitted that women must engage in technology in order to adequately monitor what their children do as most of the technology they are exposed to are harmful to them.

Earlier in her welcome address, Prof. Taiwo Adenijuyi, a lecturer at the Petrochemical Department, Rivers State University, stated that the gathering is a non-denominational programme initiated by Kumuyi to drive positive change across the globe and Nigeria in particular.